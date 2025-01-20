Rahul Added To Laloo Family

Quite literally so: Rahul Gandhi added to the Laloo-family...For nth time now, Rahul is being seen inter mingling with the Laloo Prasad Yadav-family including his sons, daughters, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, wife Rabri Devi and so many happily ensconced others as seen in the photograph herewith. The patriarch of the family Laloo Prasad Yadav himself is seen standing in front them, appreciating them, partaking of in their "milansar interactions". Seeing such unique unification between them, many not only heartily appreciate them but go on sincerely wishing that in actuality be together in politicking, politics, politico as well creating a new precedence in the power politics in the country that now reportedly is strewn, divided among "tukra-tukra gang totally at dark about their immediate future except indulging in 'you scratch my back, I scratch your back' phenomena thereby minimising their very entity to near '0', not a wee bit more". On the other hand, Rahul-Laloo, his kith and kin team is fast shaping up profoundly, consolidatedly. The team is expanding also. The newest to join them any moment now is 'spirited' Pasupati Kumar Paras, former Central Minister + brother of late Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan. Paras only yesterday reportedly had a 100% successful meeting with "LalooJi". More on all this as days go by...