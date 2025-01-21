Modi Sways AP

Irrepressible Narendra Modi, true to his characteristic quality of turning absolutely unknown entities in to long-since-known-'dear'-entities-of-his, instantly turned the "original" APites {Andhra Pradeshites} in to his near and dear ones even though he addressed them in chaste Hindi while they by habit, practice know only their mother tongue, Telugu. But they profusely clapped wherever / whenever that required, say observers who were present there. According to them, the Pradhan Mantri via his heart-to-heart address to them in "simple" Hindi excelled in convincing them, he is for them, of them, by them in all circumstances without fail as also, he keeps 24×7 tab on them, their all needs as he does so with the other citizens of the country. He just doesn't not want them to be disconnected with him in any way, 100% pucca. Thus, they can safely continue to repose full faith in him. The crowds abundantly appreciated his sayings to them. As did Telugu super star Pawan Kalyan as seen in the pic along side. They agree, Modi Truly Sways AP...His first convincing inroad into the South, opine many, that so far was widely stated to be not too much in favour of the BJP, its ideals, practices, political fulcrums et al. But with his literal incarnation in AP, he has evinced that he is as much "in need" as he is in the cow belt etc. From now on, he will be craved for by not only AP but in other parts of South as well and he will be a sure super hot there as well. This way, he not only Sways AP but impresses the South as well, comment the APites, Southerners by and large as such, opine insiders.