India Destined To Balkanize Sooner Than Later? Or, Set To Disintegrate? Or Continue To Tolerate Open Scenarios Of Its Regions' Open Divisions...In what is being currently strongly, assertively seen / opined / tom-tomed / discussed / argued-counter-argued / logically assessed as near D-Day between the current South and North on the "usage of Hindi language compulsory + usage of three languages: Hindi, English, Mother Tongue" or two languages: English, Mother Tongue and no Hindi tantamount to the Tamil Nadu with the latter while the entire North including the West with the former that is, three languages for every citizen. But Tamil Nadu tom-toms two languages for every citizen: Tamil, English. The two languages also with Karnataka, Kerala, AP, Telengana, Puducherry. Their respective "own" languages are: Kannada (Karnataka), Malayalam (Kerala), Telugu (AP), Telugu (Telangana), Tamil (Puducherry). Thus their own languages plus English is what is being vigorously, firmly, assertively pursued by "hellbent" Muthuvel Karunanidhi Stalin, all dangerously set to "defy", "oppose", "repudiate" the Centre's three-language {English, Hindi, Mother Tongue} formula for all states including Tamil Nadu, rest of the Southern states + Puducherry, the Centre-controlled Union Territory. Instantly pooh-pooh the entire South including Tamil Nadu. The latter in fact wants Tamil in place of Hindi thus, two and not three languages thereby directly defying the determined Centre all ready to officially pursue three languages all throughout the country with no exception of any kind whatsoever. But Stalin-led Tamil Nadu wants only two languages: Tamil, English. No Hindi. As such, Tamil is far older than Sanskrit, what to talk of Hindi which is in any way a fraction of Sanskrit. The rest of the South Indian languages are part and parcel of Tamil in any way thus, at command of Tamil its state, Tamil Nadu, its CM Stalin extraordinaire. What's more? Astoundingly, Stalin has more than adequate proof of Tamil Older than even Sanskrit what to talk of Hindi. To prove his claim, he shows all inscriptions on walls etc of Indus Valley Civilisation, the writings on these walls are Tamil, according to Stalin. None have defied him so far. He has gone up to the extent of giving US $ 10 Mn to any one who would successfully prove the inscriptions on the Indus Valley Civilisation walls etc are not Tamil. Evidently, neither Sanskrit nor Hindi was known to have been in circulation then. In fact, they were not known itself then. Thus, Tamil is the oldest lingo of India outpacing even Sanskrit what to talk of Hindi, a part of Sanskrit any way. ...The controversy carries on...No solution to this imbroglio. Predicament as well. Already, strong intense murmurs have begun on whether 2 or 3 languages in India. ...No solution in sight. And now the latest is, the way the friction is building up, it is tantamount to clear division in the country or its balkanisation, foreseen experts. Thus, India Destined to Balkanize?!? Pretty tense is the pervading "existence scenario" with sagacious personalities from both South and North trying their best to stall the further escalating differences between them and save the country from even an iota of balkanization or any kind of even a wee bit of division in any way. To be intensely waited and watched patiently as the days progress...