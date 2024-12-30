I.N.D.I.A. All, They, and, their numbers are increasing, the hush-hush trends of that evident today. Not fully confirmed as yet, but, resounding signals emanating from I.N.D.I.A. definitely suggest that at least, half a dozen new entrants will be soon in that alliance spontaneously.

Majority of them will be from South, West. Their names have been kept as closely guarded secret lest they be "disturbed this way or that way, prevented from joining the I.N.D.I.A. group / alliance".

At the same time, they are said to be "definite asset" for I.N.D.I.A. because of their tremendous "vote values", sufficient enough to win a poll from village level to assembly level.

Strong pervading rumblings suggest, apart from above, more combinations from other parts of the country also will soon join I.N.D.I.A..

In specific, in the ensuing days, I.N.D.I.A. is foreseen to be stronger, more definitive, far more aggressive to win mass support of the people of all hues.

—Soumitra Bose