Famous Troika Now For Delhi Assembly: Ramesh Bidhuri, Parvesh Verma, Kailash Gehlot.

All three of them are not only 100% all round solid in their own individual rights but are fully capable of winning the Delhi assembly elections from any of its 70 assembly seats with most ease, so clout-full they are, thanks to their conviviality with the masses of all hues.

Judging this amply, their party, BJP high command, reportedly, justifiably, are fielding their top leaders in the ensuing Delhi Assembly Elections so that the rival contestants in front of them are nerve-wrecked, petrified if not fully scared with utmost trepidation.

Many more heavy weights, as days go by, will be fielded by the Delhi BJP as dates go by, report many. The BJP is in a hurry because it wants to win "Delhi polls this time after 22 years' continuous gap, absence from power in Delhi".

In 2025, this year, they want to be the Delhi-Government, say know-alls. And to attain that, they know no stoppage, admit party insiders. Thus, the famous troika now for Delhi Assembly, fully approve party insiders.

And there will be more as days go by, confide knowledgable party sources.

The determined, fully assured BJP-aim is to establish a full-fledged BJP-government in Delhi to make Delhi directly symmetrical with the Centre, as is fully known, governed by the BJP.

When both Delhi and Centre, both will have the BJP as the ruling party, there will be a perfect symmetry, conviviality, alliance between both, admit seniors, with that, the all round developments minus run-of-mill bottlenecks will not be there.

Hence, hassle-free functioning unlike now.

—Soumitra Bose