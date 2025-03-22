Christianity Out, Sanatan In…Under All Circumstances, Give Thanks For Such Is God’s Will For You In Christ Jesus. But that is sheer passe, Courtesy, when Thanks Giving To God --- as per Christianity --- is anachronous, incongruous by all accounts amid new Sanatan-infested growingly popular --- not simmering or delusive or illusive --- sociology in entire Uttarakhand’s Christian schools now. The latter’s officials are now worrisome on how to implement “Sanatan, Sanatanism, Sanatan culture, Sanatan norms, Sanatan conventions, Sanatan jargon, Sanatan parlance” all of which are diametrically different from the Christianity any way.

The ”esteemed persona” connected with Sanatan-ism say, yes, Sanatan, its all aspects are far accommodative, accelerating, accentuating, adjustable, {easily} acquirable, adaptable, adoptable than many cultures including Christianity that is any day spread amid numerous factions, divisions, clans, histories, anthropologies, opinions, systems, rules, regulations, sociologies, even, geographies.

In other words, they are pretty cumbersome, complicated, cumulative and above all, “unique” to India being in no way connected with this country or its culture. Rather, their influx here if all has only succeeded in completely distracting, digressing the “normal people of theis country getting alienated from here and adopting Western norms, not being benevolent to their Motherland India, tom-tom only West its culture 24x7.

This in all ways has and is only destabilizing India in great many ways.

To end this right away, the decision to stall Christianity in the convent schools in Uttarakhand.

Among the schools affected are: Nimt Campus School, Convent of Jesus and Mary, Waverley, St. George’s College, Woodstock School, Wynberg Allen School, .Oak Grove School, Convent of Jesus and Mary, Dehradun, CJM Hampton Court School, Col. Brown Cambridge School, . The Doon School , Welham Boy's School , and, some more.

These schools’ insiders already have become panicked, worried, tense, full of trepidation on how to pursue Sanatan practices in these schools when their very constitutions are based on Christianity, its pucca ethos of all kinds 24x7.

A cross section of them are zeroing in on approaching their religious bosses spread all throughout the country for their “timely just help so that their schools’ current rukes and regulations remain and at the same time, Sanatan is also judiciously introduced and diligently pursued without any ado of any kind whatsoever.

The want not Christianiity to be out of their practices but at the same time, Sanatan be introduced as well. After all, they do not want to leave India, but at the same time, they do mnot want to dissociate with Christianity. Thus, no Christianity out for them, assert insiders.