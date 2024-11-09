Unique --- otherwise nationally, internationally known to be aaj-ka-Gandhi, patient, tolerant, forbearing, ego-free, pucca Congressman in all senses --- Ramesh Chennithala, in charge of the Congress for the ensuing Maharashtra Assembly Elections, Action: In single stroke, he has suspended RPT suspended for six years in Maharashtra all rebel candidates of the Congress against the official Congress candidates therein. Add to that, he writing letters to all Congress office bearers of the state, district, taluka, town, rural areas et al to right away suspend all rebel Congress candidates right-away with no question asked. And, believe it or not, as soon as the letter reached at the concerned entities, there is a "mad scramble" to suspend them right away keeping up to the Chennithala-directive in toto. In the Central level of the Congress in Delhi, there is praise aplenty for inimitable Ramesh Chennithala for the instant gumption, courage, stoicism he has evinced by suspending all Congress rebels with a single stroke thereby determinedly proving that only when discipline in the party is not flouted, the party remains disciplined, united, systematic, orderly as in Kerala now. The Chennithala-action is widely said to be a precedent for the Congress-people all throughout the country today and need to be emulated in toto today, confess 99.9% insiders, and only when this consistently happens, the Congress will succeed in showing itself as a fully composite single 100% United unit all throughout the country, and then, the Congress will again automatically succeed in romping in "all", analyse party intellectuals, with obvious poll-winning then one after another without any slightest ado of any kind whatsoever.