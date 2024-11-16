Chandar Mohan Keeps Bhajan Lal Alive

Chander Mohan Keeps late Haryana strong-man Bhajan Lal Alive: Holding Bhajan Lal-flag high in the air aloft knocking the masses with repeated remembrances about the Bhajan Lal-benevolence, benedictions, benefactor repeatedly for the Congress all through the country day in, day out. His "very active, He-Man projecting, Bhajan Lal-like all round capable son of Kuldeep Bishnoi" now in the BJP being unable to cut much 'worthy grass' in his previous party Congress though in the BJP also, he is not a bit more than 'also ran'. In the BJP, Kuldeep Bishnoi is stated to be "far below par" than when he was a Congress MP. Compared to him, his brother Chander Mohan is reported to be stupendously all round capable and is fully talented to keep the Bhajan Lal-flag unfurled high in the sky without any ado of any kind. He is reportedly all set to don crucial roles for the Congress in the ensuing days, assertively confide the Congress insiders. Indeed, they say, Chandar Mohan is confidently keeping Bhajan Lal alive.