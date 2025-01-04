Being widely termed in Delhi as "True Battle Of Titans", Indian National Congress's firebrand leader --- since her Delhi University study-years + DUSU office bearer days --- Alka Lamba, Delhi Chief Minister Atishi, are face to face in Kalkaji for Delhi assembly elections to be held soon, perhaps in February, calculate knowledgable many from various political parties.

According to them, it has truly become imperative to assess the country's prevailing mood from the results of Delhi-assembly elections. After all, Delhi is the prolific political show window of the country thus, path-shower any way. Delhi's political relevance thus is supreme in the world's largest democracy, Bharat / India.

And when it comes to Delhi's sitting Chief Minister Atishi contests from some where in Delhi, in present case, it is South Delhi's Kalkaji, the latter automatically becomes a VIP constituency as per Delhi standards.

Add to that Congress' firebrand leader Alka Lamba contesting against her, one must appreciate her "guts, gumption".

Locals in Kalkaji do say, they have a "soft corner" for Alka Lamba and a similar tinge of pro-feeling for Atishi as well.

They say, wait, till the elections are held and their results are declared.

They do agree, it will truly be battle of titans.

—Soumitra Bose