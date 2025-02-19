Ajay Maken To Be Swarmed By Tycoons, Parvenu

Indian National Congress Treasurer Ajay Maken soon to be in extremely high profile demand amid the country's tycoons, parvenu who now want the Congress to hold ruling reins of the country, to make that a reality, they are now hellbent on stacking the Congress with "mnoo maangey rokra" so that the 158-year-old party Congress is back to its "famous' 'Dhono Dhaanney Pushpe Bhora, Aamader Ei Vasundhara, Tahar Majhey Aachey Je Desh, Taahaar naam Bharat Varsha...". Frantic mobilising efforts already are to remake the Congress absolutely synonymous with India, India with the Congress as in the yesterday years. To achieve this, Ajay Maken is playing most crucial, stellar role in mobilising the all and sundry to be back to the Congress fold with no-holds-barred largesse. Already many have positively responded to the "Ajay Maken-call". More are waiting "for their turn"... getting the hang of it all?