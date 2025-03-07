Expressways To Thrive More Making India "Puny"

Super-Fast speedy road transport connecting different cities in different states in jiffy via inter-state Expressways truly thrive more making India "puny", easily reachable within the most easy time unthinkable even now. This way, the country's distances truly become "puny". No more the inter state or intra state roads --- stretching up to multi thousands --- are tenacious time taking, thanks to the top priority road transport all through out the country that now knows nothing long distance rather, every thing is easily accessible, straightaway reachable truly in jiffy. Most important, with frequent GPRS installed, roads properly earmarked, signages crystal clear, noticed loud and bold, road directions, markings accessible to all, there is just no question of being lost in the way or going the wrong ways instead of reaching the right destination via right roads. Here it will be unjustified if road transport ministry does not get compliment for such superlative perfect job for changing the very road infra structure in the whole country criss-crossing all states via 4 to 8 to even,12-lane high speed impeccable roads available all 24 hours in any day-night. 66710000 kms of roads in Bharat now are not only super high speed motorable but have made the roads, till not erelong, not easily movable due to their rickety, ramshackle, thin, narrow, crackling state, easily prone to criss-cross all throughout the 24 hours in 24 hours × 365. What's more? The roads are super smooth, susceptible to high speed up to say, 400-500 kms per hour. Or even more in the ensuing days. Experts assuredly predict, the roads are bound to make India for all, of all, by all in the country eliminating all differences of all kinds amid the masses of the country naturally. The more criss-cross of road-travel amid inter-state, inter-city roads pervades in the country, the more the people of all hues will realise, all peoples in India are one, none different from each other...A great realisation that should have happened long many years instead of verbally cribbing about India is one, but what about the masses of the country? 'Unite them' should have happened 'then' but did not happen. Now it is happening, better late than never. Thus Expressways thrive more and more to make India "puny", road distance wise. Further, more the Expressways in the country more the rapid expansion, development of all aspects of all infrastructure from A to Z. These will surely catapult India's all round upward developments in all infrastructure developments sectors. More relevantly, international interests are all set to thrive here in huge numbers to partake of in Bharat's infrastructure developments turning India in to a 1st World country matching the top shot countries in the world without any ado of any kind. Thus, India aptly matching with the top shots countries in the world. All these are possible due to burgeoning expansions of most urgently needed expressways facilitating "easy movements". And that will thrive more, expand rapidly. ...Let's face it: Expressways instantly mean quick to and fro, crucial time saving, cargo movements via these Expressways thereby accruing crucial revenues for all states and the country as such. Because quicker the transportation of goods to and fro, many more the cultivation of cash revenues, another most useful uses of Expressways that will shorten the otherwise time-consuming long drawn business process this way or that way. ...Expressways truly are compulsory call of the day, come what may.