Devise New Energy For Speedy Unnayan

Devise New Energy For Speedy All Round Unnayan: With Bharat now all round egging for ultra-speedy all round, all level, all types of unnayan in a jiffy without wasting a split-second, matching energy is immediately must. All efforts should be invested in immediately achieving 100% sampoorna unnayan to not only match the most advanced countries but just bypass them at the earliest, supersonic potential for that is easily there in this country which is the world's 100% officially recognised largest population. Naturally then, the gigantic "man power" --- that too, when it is ever ready to do it all plus with mammoth vacuum for employment writ large at all levels, all sectors --- is omnipresent in India to lap up all kinds of jobs thereby actively assisting India match the world's largest achiever of all round accomplishments in all levels, all sectors including the till now, the mysterious vagaries of the very space that still is quite a riddle per se in the world. To decipher it, the gigantic manpower of India naturally is needed what with so many most advanced countries even now are facing disadvantage, shortcoming, inadequacies due to less populations to achieve, accomplish the "impossible". But as far as India is concerned, it does not have man-power shortage rather it is in excessive excess and it is ever ready to be C/o India, its needs of all types all the time in what is now being openly tom-tomed as Naya Bharat, Naya Urja, Naya Josh, Naya Uddam, Naya Unchai, Naya Achivement. With this practical perspective on the forefront, the energy amid the masses is naturally over riding, hugely mega-excessive knowing not at all what's delay or 'wait' just go one all out right away, accomplish it much before given time of the allotted deadline. To comply with that, it is only natural that new "instant energy" be used instead of run-of-the-mill, uncertain, unsure, erratic energies used. In that case, nothing in jiffy could be attained, to put rightly without being biased at all in any way. Here, it be emphatically said, why not use our abundant atomic energies for all kinds of developmental purposes. It is for certain --- official clarification of course must here, atomic energy being sensitive --- atomic energies can be easily used in all kinds of development, infra structure sectors 24×7. Using it that way, the accomplishments of all projects, tasks naturally will be many, many times faster plus accurate. Then, Nuclear Energy can be easily used. This too will fasten the speed of all projects' completion. ...There are many more options, all of them in tune with India. Why not thus utilise them all for the all round upward developments of Bharat in all sectors matching the world's current top at best. Why not attain world leadership in energy in all its perspectives so that the whole world spontaneously acknowledges India as the front ranking entity in energy and seek India's assistance in completing them faster, correct, accurate.