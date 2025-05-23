'Constitution Is Supreme', agreed upon by all in the country. The high and mighty unequivocally accept it, abide by it, advocate it in toto 24x7 without a slightest hiccup or stumble.

Every bit of India's working, functioning, mobility is adherence to the Constitution of India, inherently adapted / adopted by all.

When this is the glaring truth, there, then, is no abeyance from it at all in any way from any quarter.

Constitution is supreme plus needs to be constantly adhered to in the country's every mobility 24x7x365, come what may.

There should not be any inkling of slightest doubt in that nor should there be any sort of cynicism in it: Constitution of India is supreme in keeping every bit of India moving uniformly without any hitch of any kind whatsoever in any aspect, come what may.

And, here, arises the point, how / why the Constitution of India is Supreme ?!? Answer: The Constitution of India inherently helps India constantly / uniformly / unequivocally be applicable to every citizen of the country with 100% equal application to them all.

This is the consent of all, all who are acquainted with the Constitution of India.

When this is the practicality, how come then there is a current "consensus missing amid Legislature, Judiciary, Executive?"

This is particularly in reference to the current issue of the Judiciary-Executive "controversy" relating to the President signing on the Bills with her, the urgency or immediacy of it, the time when she would sign them, how that effects losses for the concerned issues and how / what losses due to that affect the country and to what extent.

Also, whether this should be averted / avoided at all costs as the country India is uppermost in all matters, its benevolent interests are utmost primary, come what may.

Thus, adhering to the Constitution of India

Currently, the way this --- the uppermost importance, relevance of the Constitution of India in every matter related to India --- is being repeatedly seriously tom-tomed by all people of India including the Hon'able Chief Justice of India, it is more than amply, succinctly crystal-clear that truly, the constant adherence to the Constitution of India is the only way out to keep the world's largest democracy India "progress" uniformly, continuously, unabatedly without any hitch of any kind whatsoever.

And that is uppermost in keeping the country India smoothly moving despite its fully known acute diversities, heterogeneous phenomena amid much more than 140-crore diversely different citizens of India.

As is fully well known, the only binding factor amid them all is the Constitution of India. Thus it constantly needs to be adhered to in all its fullest strength without even slightest semblance of any fuss or farce of any kind whatsoever.

The current Chief Justice of India has rightly stressed on the 24x7 need to adhere to the Constitution of India for the all round uniform positive progressing benefits of India to be 'India per se on all round the country-benefitting moves without any kind of hitch, hiccup, impediment, abstinence whatsoever'.

Truly, when the Constitution of India is 24×7 uppermost in guiding India, there can not be any difference of any opinion for the sake of the country, India, its all round benefits sans any kind of adversity of any kind whatsoever.

Truly, the Chief Justice of India is right when he says that all aspects of India are guided, philosophised, practised, motivated, mobilised by the Constitution of India. There is no second thought on that. No difference with that at all.

When that is the stark reality regarding administering India, practicality, why enter in to any kind of controversy with any annals of the Constitution of India or the Constitution of India per se.

Why not abide by it in toto? If at all need be, there is always a clear provision of relevant, necessary or due amendment but that does not at all tantamount to the entire Constitution be looked down upon in any way whatsoever. ...That's not adhering with the country obviously and easily can or prone to be construed as not in correct spirit with the country.

Thus, let's all abide by the Constitution of India, come what may in all circumstances and not digression from it at all in any way, come what may. ...Constitution is Supreme, come what may.