Boom Time For Uttarakhand

Its gonna be sheer ‘bang boom time cash wise for Uttarakhand out of blues from almost nowhere’ as it has become fully known, discovered, unearthed that the entire Uttarakhand is full ofpriceless gold, silver, platinum, osmium, iridium, palladium, ruthenium, rhodium, tellurium, and rhenium etc and other rarest of rare metals, mines in plethora, so far not only unearthed but fully unknown thus unexplored as well. Thus, insignificant being the tag of sheer redundance on the entire Uttrakhand, it being dismissed as astray from the nature even though naturally and ironically, entire Uttarakhand is fully synonymous with only nature all around and nothing else. Apparently, it is not so any more to be from now on as in the ensuing days to come, the Uttarakhand authorities hellbent on evincing Uttarakhand as more than integral part and parcel of Nature will “explore” the entire state to extricate all most precious metals from the Uttarakhand-bodies interspersed amid the burgeoning Himalaya-bodies of the state that still are fully unknown, unexplored, uninhabitated, uninitiated. But the “impossible” feat will be made possible by Australia’s Monash University, famous for unearthing gold, diamond etc precious metals from most unlikely, unfavourable places in the whole world easily dismissing the most conventional “no-no” vis-à-vis the metals’ availability. In the same line, the Australian explorer will dig out gold, silver, dismond, other rarest of rare metals from the fossils of Himalayas of Uttarakhand that is said to be full immersed with it, so far unexplored since mega centuries…But now it is more than high time, astutely observe the states’ authorities of all hues, all precious metals mof the entire state be dug out and be mingled with the state’s finances so that the state could be cash-rich in all senses of the terms and can easily take “takkar” with the country’s richest city Mumbai revenue, cash wise 24x7. At the time of writing this Editorial, there are strong rumblings in the state secretariat or rajya sachivalaya that in the imminent days, soon enough, the “import from Australia will take place and the entire state of Uttarakhand will be teeming with gold, silver, radium, mica, diamond, cobalt etc.

It is true that as yet, no exact estimate of revenues is being accorded as of now for obvious reasons butit is being more than assuredly asserted that from the surveys, it is amply clear that the revenues will easily catapult entire Uttarakhand in to a new YUPPIE status then sought after by the entire country and also from many from abroad whonow xould not care less much for Uttarakhand dismissing it as “puny”, “midget” due to many discriminatory reasons.

But it will be not at all so after the precious metals will open new vista of nor

Tability in Uttarakhand in the lines of “free flowing sale” in say, Dubai, of course after due permission from the Government concerned.

According to available reports now, the concerned Australians already are in Uttarakhand doing extensive on-field surveys…So far, they have assessed that the entire state of Uttarakhand is “precious metals rich” thus has immense potential aplenty to peddle with them worldwide to earn hard cash and instantly fatten the state’s revenue box beyond imagination.

Monash University has entered into significant Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with two distinguished Indian institutions, the Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad (IITH) and the International Centre for Excellence in Mining Safety and Automation (iCEM) in Gujarat, India.

These landmark agreements are set to integrate Monash’s cutting-edge research and innovative capabilities into India’s mining and mineral development landscape, the university said in a news release.

The formation of the Australia-India Critical Minerals Research Hub will serve as a platform for collaborative research endeavors involving researchers and industry leaders from both nations. The research will emphasize crucial facets of mineral exploration, extraction, processing, and recycling.

Professor Susan Elliott AM, Monash University’s Interim President and Vice-Chancellor, underscored the importance of these strategic partnerships, noting their role in fostering innovation and knowledge exchange between Australia and India for global welfare.

“These partnerships are another positive step towards international cooperation and sustainable developments in the critical minerals sector, increasing mining efficiency, enhancing capabilities in critical minerals, and reducing mining’s impact on climate change,” said Prof Elliott.

Professor Elliott added that iCEM’s focus on renewable energy and metals aligns naturally with the research and innovation emanating from Monash University.

According to her, the synergy between these institutions is expected to contribute significantly to the mining sector’s growth, enhancing its efficiency, safety, and overall sustainability.

The formal exchange of MoU documents occurred during a ceremony attended by notable dignitaries, including the Hon. Jason Clare MP, Minister for Education, Australia; the Hon. Shri Dharmendra Pradhan, Minister of Education and Minister of Skill Development and

Entrepreneurship, India; Shri K Sanjay Murthy, IAS, Secretary Higher Education, Govt. India; and the Australian High Commissioner to India, H.E. Philip Green OAM.

A new all round prosperous dawn for Uttarakhand is here finally.Mumbai, here we come lock, stock and barrel.