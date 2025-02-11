48 Seats to BJP, 22 to AAP – The Rise of BJPisation in Delhi

48-BJP, 22-AAP=BJPisation Of Delhi For Sure From Now On In Delhi Considering The 22-MLA AAP is "Pretty Much Down And Out As Of Now Being Reduced To Nincompoop, Non-Entity, Inconsequential, zero-istic, Meaningless-Grandiloquent, Blabbering 'Bull'...Already Anachronous, Incongruous within 2-3 days' drubbing defeat in Delhi knuckling in front of the BJP that with its own '+' politicking without resorting to any kind of negative politics succeeded in winning the Delhiites' votes, support, trust, confidence. To add further filip to the BJP-governance in Delhi, if the party accords full fledged statehood to Delhi, then, a straight wow for the BJP. For many years to come, the BJP will firmly remain as the ruling party in Delhi. No one can dislodge it from its ruling party status in Delhi. Also, mind you, in Delhi, it will be triple engine governance in Delhi: The BJP CM, The L-G reporting to the Union Home Minister, The Hon'able Prime Minister as overall "supervisor" as in UP, MP, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Uttarakhand. But compared to the latter five states, Delhi will have three entities governing Delhi so that it relentlessly make rapid strides in all round, all level all required progresses in Delhi.

What's more? From the new governance set-up in Delhi, it can well be expected that Delhi will be part of entire NCR thereby may well be a composition of a new style of governance confined to Delhi-NCR as a new set-up whatever be its new, novel nomenclature. More than this on this issue can not be guessed, anticipated or foretold as current governance system rightly does not patronise or does deliberately refrain from practising dishing out "informations in advance" for obvious correct reasons. They justifiably believe in reality not, vociferous hullabaloo leading to only lies, feign, make-believe, hoax, artificial, put on. All these sound like familiar with the AAP governance? Pretty much, yes. That is why, they were laid aside in the just held Delhi assembly polls as they were forced to make way for the BJP, in full command of Delhi-NCR already with utmost equanimity, rationale, equitable balance from all sides in all perspectives whatsoever. Judging the BJP's all round balanced perspectives even before it starts administering governance of Delhi, strong, persistent all pervasive convincing assured impressions are BJP in a jiffy evince BJP for Delhi, Delhi for BJP.

Under such circumstances, it is only natural that already strong rumours are afloat that of the 22 AAP MLAs, at least, 15 of them already are all set to cross over to the BJP without any condition of any kind. They want to partake of "the power in positive sense with the BJP government in Delhi". Thus, BJPisation to the fullest. And in many probabilities, much more deeper as times pass by. Dilli Jito having been fully democratically captured by the BJP that has been out of power in Delhi since last 37 years this time contested the Delhi assembly polls with sheer vengeance --- GandhiGiri-like --- going all out to win the Delhiites' full support, confidence, backing, standing-by 24×7 with no exception of any kind whatsoever. The BJPisation is so humbug-free yet so overtly mass popular that it is now prone to jealousies all around. But that doesn't matter as, currently, BJP is not only the biggest party in Bharat but also now Delhi-captured, a truly "supercilious" political feat in Bharat, largest democracy in the whole world surpassing America, the world's most powerful democracy. 48-BJP, 22-AAP=BJPisation Good Omen, Lucky Mascot, assuredly opine innumerable many.