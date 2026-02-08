Zero tariffs on Indian agri products in US; no concession for American items: Shivraj Singh Chouhan

New Delhi, Feb 8 (IANS) Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said on Sunday that many agricultural products of Indian farmers will now be exported to the United States of America with zero tariffs and American farmers' agricultural products will not receive this concession in the Indian market.

Stressing that India's interests in agriculture and dairy are fully protected, the Union Minister added that the US has made significant reductions in tariffs on many products in the agricultural sector.

"These include spices, tea, coffee, coconut, coconut oil, betel nut, cashew, vegetable wax, avocado, banana, guava, mango, kiwi, papaya, pineapple, mushrooms, and some grains as well," Union Minister Chouhan said.

"In 2024-25, India's agricultural exports reached $4.45 billion. There has been an 88 per cent increase in spice exports. Now, following this trade deal, "our spices will also gain a new and large market in the US," the Union Minister noted, adding that this agreement will further accelerate the exports of spices and other agricultural products.

"No compromise has been made on the interests of Indian farmers, and no product that could harm farmers has been included in the agreement. All sensitive items have been kept outside the agreement," he reiterated.

No tariff concessions of any kind have been given on products such as soybean, corn, rice, wheat, sugar, coarse grains, poultry, dairy, banana, strawberry, cherry, citrus fruits, green peas, chickpeas, mung beans, oilseeds, ethanol, and tobacco.

"The greatest worry was that our major grains must remain secure, and I can proudly say that all of them have been kept completely secure. No doors have been opened for the US for major grains, major fruits, and dairy products," the Union Minister said.

"Many American agricultural products will not be able to enter the Indian market. Hulled grains, flour, wheat, corn, rice, millet, potato, onion, peas, beans, cucumber, mushrooms, pulses, frozen vegetables, oranges, grapes, lemons, strawberries, and mixed canned vegetables will not come to India," he added.

Regarding dairy products as well, the Union Minister said that in dairy products -- liquid milk, powder, cream, yogurt, buttermilk, butter, ghee, butter oil, paneer and cheese -- none of these will get entry into India.

Apart from agriculture and dairy, India will not import black pepper, cloves, dry green chilies, cinnamon, coriander, cumin, asafoetida, ginger, turmeric, carom seeds, fenugreek, cassia, mustard, mustard seeds, husks, and other powdered spices from the US.

"The meaning is clear: our spices and our farmers are completely secure," Union Minister Chouhan added.

The Union Agriculture Minister said that this agreement will provide new opportunities for Indian farmers, women, and especially youth, to move forward.

