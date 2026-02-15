World's second underwater tunnel having rail movement facility to be built under Brahmputra: Assam CM

Guwahati, Feb 15 (IANS) Set to become a global engineering landmark, the Numaligarh tunnel under the Brahmaputra will be the world's second underwater tunnel capable of facilitating rail movement, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Sunday, describing the project as a game-changer for connectivity and strategic logistics in the Northeast.

Addressing reporters, Sarma said the Gohpur–Numaligarh tunnel project, with an estimated cost of Rs 18,622 crore, will be constructed beneath the Brahmaputra river and designed to carry both road and rail traffic.

Once completed, it will drastically reduce travel time between northern and Upper Assam while also strengthening defence and freight movement across the region.

The Chief Minister said the tunnel's ability to support rail operations places it among a very small group of such projects globally, underlining its technological and strategic importance.

He added that the tunnel would improve year-round connectivity, including during floods, and play a key role in emergency and national security-related movements.

Expanding on other major infrastructure initiatives, Sarma announced that a ropeway project will be developed at Kamakhya, starting from the Kamakhya station, to ease congestion and improve access for pilgrims visiting the revered shrine.

The project is expected to significantly boost religious tourism in Guwahati.

To improve urban mobility, the Chief Minister said a ring road connecting Guwahati airport to Jalukbari has been planned at an estimated cost of Rs 1,500 crore.

The road is expected to decongest traffic within the city and ensure faster and smoother airport access. Sarma further announced the construction of a four-lane highway from Baihata Chariali to Tezpur, with an investment of around Rs 14,000 crore, strengthening connectivity along an important economic corridor in central Assam.

On the healthcare front, Sarma said projects worth Rs 600 crore have been prepared for Dibrugarh Medical College and Hospital to upgrade facilities and expand advanced treatment services.

The Chief Minister said the scale of these projects reflects Assam's rapid infrastructure-led growth with strong support from the Centre, positioning the state as a key connectivity and logistics hub for the Northeast.

