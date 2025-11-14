World stands to gain by partnering with India: Piyush Goyal

Visakhapatnam, Nov 14 (IANS) Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Friday said the world stands to gain by partnering with India as the country strengthens economic linkages that deliver shared prosperity globally.

Addressing the Vizag CII Partnership Summit in Visakhapatnam, in the presence of Vice President C.P. Radhakrishnan and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, Goyal said Bharat's approach to navigating the new geo-economic order includes focusing on prosperity through technology, trust through righteousness, and trade through capability.

He cited three key recommendations to expand global cooperation -- facilitating two-way investments; strengthening technology cooperation; and building and sustaining trust.

"India's growth story under PM Narendra Modi’s leadership has been built on the pillars of trust, transparency, innovation, and inclusion," the minister told the gathering.

Goyal further stated that India aspires to be a developed and prosperous nation, where every state thrives and every citizen enjoys a high quality of life.

"Under visionary leadership, Visakhapatnam has become a global trade hub rooted in rich heritage and modern innovation, connecting India’s growth story with the world. Innovation is the key. Let’s build and sustain trust through transparent governance and a predictive policy framework that promotes long-term partnership. I would like to congratulate everyone driving this vision forward," he highlighted.

CM Naidu said India is emerging as the world's preferred investment destination, driven by visionary leadership and democratic strength.

"Andhra Pradesh, with its strategic coastline and proven ease of doing business, stands as a gateway on India's east coast. As India rises from the 11th to the 3rd largest economy, no force can deter its unstoppable growth and promise of prosperity," he added.

State Human Resources Development and IT, Electronics, and Communication Minister Nara Lokesh said you should consider investing in Andhra Pradesh because "we offer what I like to call a double-engine, bullet-train government".

"Under the guidance of visionary Indian leaders, once we commit to a project, it becomes a shared mission that we pursue with determination. We are fully prepared to work with the government to implement reforms and regulatory improvements that will ensure your business not only succeeds but truly thrives in our great nation, India," he told the gathering.

--IANS

na/vd