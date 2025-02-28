Piyush Goyal discusses India-EU trade ties with EU trade Commissioner

New Delhi: Union Minister of Commerce & Industry Piyush Goyal held a candid and insightful discussion with EU Trade Commissioner Maros Sefcovic in Delhi on Friday.

The meeting focused on the progress of the India-EU Free Trade Agreement (FTA) and the Trade and Technology Council (TTC).

In a social media post Goyal stated, "Had a candid and insightful discussion with EU Trade Commissioner @MarosSefcovicover breakfast today on the India-EU FTA and the progress of the Trade and Technology Council".

Goyal emphasized the importance of strengthening trade and investment ties between India and the European Union. He expressed optimism about the ongoing negotiations, highlighting the exciting opportunities ahead as both sides work towards deeper economic cooperation.

The India-EU FTA is expected to enhance bilateral trade, investment, and technology partnerships, benefiting businesses and industries in both regions. The Trade and Technology Council plays a key role in fostering collaboration in critical sectors like digital economy, clean energy, and supply chains.

On Thursday, Union Minister for Finance and Corporate Affairs, Nirmala Sitharaman, met with Maria Luis Albuquerque, European Commissioner of Financial Services, Savings and Investments Union, and Piotr Serafin, European Commissioner of Budget, Anti-fraud and Public Administration, in New Delhi.

The meeting centered around discussions on strengthening economic ties, enhancing mutual cooperation, and exploring new avenues for collaboration in key sectors such as financial technology (FinTech), trade, and investment between India and the EU.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, accompanied by the European Union College of Commissioners is on a two-day visit to India.

This is the first-ever visit of the EU College of Commissioners together to India and among the first such visits since the start of the mandate of the current European Commission in December 2024 after the European parliamentary elections held in June 2024.

With discussions progressing, both India and the EU are moving towards building a stronger and more trusted partnership, aimed at boosting economic growth and innovation. (ANI)