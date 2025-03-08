Women car buyers on rise, driving a new automotive trend in India

New Delhi: Over the past few decades, women in India have made remarkable strides in various fields, and the automotive sector is no exception.

Taking control both behind the wheel and in societal change, women are reshaping the used car market with their increasing participation.

Recent data by Spinny highlights a substantial rise in women car buyers. In 2023, women accounted for 16 per cent of purchases in the used car market, a number that rose to 26 per cent in 2024.

By March 2025, this figure surged to 46 per cent, demonstrating growing confidence among women in purchasing used cars and breaking traditional barriers in automotive ownership.

A significant majority of women buyers--60 per cent--prefer automatic hatchbacks for their ease of use, while 18 per cent opt for compact SUVs. Popular models among women include the Renault Kwid, Hyundai Grand i10, and Maruti Suzuki Swift.

Among metropolitan areas, Delhi-NCR leads with 48 per cent of women buyers, followed closely by Mumbai at 46 per cent, Bengaluru at 41 per cent, and Pune at 39 per cent.

Even non-metro cities like Lucknow and Jaipur have witnessed a 20 per cent growth in women car buyers, reflecting a nationwide trend of increased female participation in automobile ownership.

The average age of women buyers falls between 30 and 40 years, indicating a growing trend of young professionals investing in personal vehicles.

The rise in women car buyers signifies a broader shift toward financial independence and breaking societal norms.

Special offers and incentives tailored for women car buyers further encourage their participation, making the car-buying experience more inclusive and seamless.

With women increasingly taking the driver's seat--both literally and figuratively--the automotive landscape in India is undergoing a transformation.

Their preferences are shaping a new era in the industry, emphasizing trust, convenience, and personalization in vehicle ownership. As more women make independent automotive choices, they continue to drive a revolution that redefines the road ahead. (ANI)