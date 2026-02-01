Wipro CFO lauds Union Budget for meeting FY26 fiscal deficit targets despite volatile global scenario

Bengaluru, Feb 1 (IANS) Aparna Iyer, Chief Financial Officer of Wipro Limited, welcomed the Union Budget, stating that it is commendable for meeting the fiscal deficit targets for the financial year 2026 despite a highly volatile global environment.

In a media statement released on Sunday, she noted that the achievement comes alongside tax rate rationalisation for individuals announced in the previous budget and the GST rate rationalisation carried out during the year.

She said the budget clearly articulates the government’s vision to promote the Indian IT services sector as a primary driver of economic growth, with Artificial Intelligence positioned as a key force multiplier.

By identifying AI as central to accelerating and sustaining economic growth, the government has underlined its strategy to position India as an AI-powered economic superpower, Iyer said.

She added that the proposal to provide long-term tax exemption for data centre services offered from India to foreign customers would help establish India as a global data centre hub.

Iyer further stated that proposals such as combining IT services and R&D services into a single category, increasing the threshold limit for safe harbour, and providing a two-year timeline for the conclusion of unilateral Advance Pricing Agreements would offer greater tax certainty and reduce compliance costs for companies operating in the sector.

She also welcomed the government’s initiatives aimed at further improving ease of doing business, stating that these reforms would support enterprises across sectors by easing operational challenges and strengthening India’s economic growth momentum.

Dr Shravan, Managing Director, BPL Medical Technologies, stated, “The Union Budget 2026–27 reinforces the Government’s commitment to strengthening India’s healthcare ecosystem through sustained investments in infrastructure, domestic manufacturing and technology-led innovation.

The continued focus on expanding access to diagnostics, critical care and advanced medical technologies is a positive step towards building a resilient and inclusive healthcare system."

Support for manufacturing depth, skill development and improved access in Tier 2, Tier 3 and underserved regions will be critical in advancing the Make in India vision and positioning India as a trusted global hub for high-quality medical technologies, he said.

"We also look forward to continued momentum on earlier healthcare commitments, including the expansion of oncology infrastructure, which will be vital in addressing India’s growing cancer burden," he added.

