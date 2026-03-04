West Asia conflict: Maha govt assures protection of farmers’ interests​

Mumbai, March 4 (IANS) Maharashtra Minister of Ports and Shipping Nitesh Rane claimed on Wednesday that the government will protect the interests of the farmers, especially amid the escalating conflict in West Asia, as exports of essential commodities, including sugar, onions, rice, and grapes to Gulf nations have been impacted. ​

Rane was replying to a question raised by Congress MLA Nana Patole in the state assembly about a large quantity of onions and grapes that are currently stranded in containers at Navi Mumbai’s Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority (JNPA), raising fears of massive spoilage.​

Patole demanded the state government’s intervention and pleaded for the protection of farmers during the present crisis.​

In his reply, Minister Rane told the assembly, “I already spoke this morning to Union Minister of Ports and Shipping Sarbanand Sonowal and discussed the situation that arose due to the developments in West Asia.” ​

He added that the government is keeping an eye on the ongoing developments and in constant touch with the central government. ​

He said the government is committed to protecting farmers' interests.​

The month of Ramadan typically sees a surge in demand for Indian fruits like grapes, pomegranates, bananas, dragon fruit, and watermelons in Gulf countries. ​

In Sangli district, traders usually purchase grapes directly from farms for export via Dubai. ​

Currently, several containers of grapes that had already been loaded onto ships are being sent back.​

A few more containers remain stranded in the port's cold storage. These grapes were purchased from farmers at rates between Rs 120 and Rs 170 per kg; however, with export routes blocked, traders will now be forced to sell this premium produce in local markets at significantly lower prices. Similarly, the sugar industry is also bracing for impact. ​

While the Central government had authorised an export quota of 2 million tons for the current season, estimates suggest only about 0.5 million tons may now be exported. If the war continues, these grape exports will be fewer.​

The conflict also threatens the export of Basmati rice. The disruption has sparked concerns over the availability of ingredients for Sheer Khurma - a traditional festive dish - across the Gulf during Ramadan.​

"Grape exports have stopped, affecting 5,000 to 6,000 tons of produce currently at the port. With another 10,000 tons of export-quality grapes still in the vineyards, farmers will have no choice but to sell them at local market rates,” said Maruti Chavan, Vice President, Maharashtra Grape Growers Association.​

P R Patil, Chairman of the Maharashtra State Cooperative Sugar Federation, stated that shipping routes are disrupted and air travel is restricted.​

He said that under these circumstances, the likelihood of exporting sugar to Iran and other Gulf countries is very low.​

Sunil Adsul, Onion Trader, Mumbai Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC), pointed out, “If the onions stuck at JNPA are not exported, they will flow back into the local market. This influx, combined with existing stocks, will lead to a glut and cause onion prices to crash."​

--IANS

sj/dan

​