War of words erupt between BJP and Congress over US trade deal claims

New Delhi, Feb 13 (IANS) A sharp political confrontation erupted on Friday over alleged remarks concerning farmers and a proposed trade understanding with the US, with the BJP and Congress trading strong words over a privilege motion and claims of misinformation.

Read More

Union Minister Giriraj Singh dismissed the Opposition's allegations as baseless.

"What farmers’ issue? Lies, just like Rafale, are spreading confusion among people," he said.

Referring to statements made by the Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal, Union Minister Singh asserted that there would be "no compromise on farmers' interests".

"Then what else is this if not spreading misinformation? They want to create confusion in the country; they want to incite a civil war in the nation," he alleged.

Union Minister Singh also said that those raising the issue should not only face a privilege motion but that a legal case should also be considered.

"No joint statement has been issued or signed yet. The process of questions and answers is still ongoing, and misinformation is being spread. Those who don't even know what a field or farm is are talking about farmers' welfare," he added.

Responding to the privilege motion, Congress MP Pramod Tiwari termed it politically motivated.

"Anyone with even a basic understanding of parliamentary procedure can only laugh at this proposal. It is hollow and brought solely for cheap publicity. It has no substance," he said.

Defending the Lok Sabha Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi, Tiwari added, "Rahul Gandhi can neither be intimidated nor threatened. He stands for farmers, labourers and the nation."

Congress MP Rajeev Shukla echoed similar sentiments, saying, "The response has already been given by Rahul Gandhi. Do whatever you want to do. We will continue to fight against the US deal."

He alleged that India's interests had been compromised in the proposed trade arrangement with the US.

The exchange underscores intensifying political tensions as both sides dig in over issues concerning farmers and international trade negotiations.

--IANS

sn/khz