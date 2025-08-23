Voter Adhikar Yatra: Rahul Gandhi meets makhana farmers in Katihar

Patna, Aug 23 (IANS) On the seventh day of the Voter Adhikar Yatra, Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi reached Katihar district on Saturday, accompanied by RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav and several INDIA alliance leaders.

The yatra, aimed at highlighting alleged “vote theft” and democratic concerns, has now turned into a show of opposition strength in Bihar.

While passing through Kursela, LoP Rahul Gandhi made an unscheduled stop at Makhana fields near Simaria.

He interacted directly with farmers, seeking to understand the cultivation process, yields, and export demand of Bihar’s famous Makhana (fox nut).

Farmers briefed him on the challenges they face, including exploitation by middlemen and a lack of fair pricing.

LoP Rahul Gandhi also discussed how Makhana, sold locally at Rs 700 per kg, is exported abroad, including to the US, at several times the price, highlighting the absence of government support for farmers.

Bihar Congress President Rajesh Ram said that farmers here have been surrounded by middlemen, and despite the high global demand for Makhana, fishermen and farmers are not getting a fair price.

“The central government has done little for better management,” said Ram.

Also, Congress MP Imran Pratapgarhi launched a sharp attack on the BJP, saying that the lie is nervous even after changing clothes five times a day, but ‘our truth stays hidden in a T-shirt’.

“After LoP Rahul Gandhi exposed vote theft, the BJP and the Election Commission are restless. This yatra has now turned into a revolution across the country,” Pratapgarhi said.

The Voter Adhikar Yatra caravan entered Katihar via Kursela and is scheduled to cover 90 km in the district.

The Yatra passed through Sameli and Gedabari, drawing huge public participation.

Senior leaders, including Katihar MP Tariq Anwar and Kadwa MLA Shakeel Ahmed Khan, were present alongside LoP Rahul Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav.

The interaction with Makhana farmers reflects the Congress’s attempt to connect with Bihar’s agrarian communities ahead of the Assembly elections.

By spotlighting farmers’ struggles and issues like “vote theft,” the opposition aims to frame the yatra as both a political campaign and a people’s movement.

--IANS

ajk/dan