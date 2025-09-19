Vizhinjam Port can anchor Kerala's maritime future, say experts at Blue Economy Conclave

Thiruvananthapuram, Sep 19 (IANS) The Vizhinjam International Deepwater Multipurpose Seaport should become the beacon of India's maritime growth, experts and foreign envoys said at the Kerala–European Union (EU) Blue Economy Conclave "Blue Tides" in Kerala's Kovalam on Friday.

At a panel on Harbour Infrastructure, Ports, Logistics, Shipping and Connectivity Investments, speakers highlighted how Vizhinjam's strategic location and advanced facilities can position Kerala as the country's most dynamic maritime hub.

Finnish Ambassador to India Kimmo Lahdevirta, who visited the Vizhinjam Port, called the port a potential game-changer.

"It is the only deep-sea port in India and has already handled one million containers in a year, which is highly impressive. Finland can collaborate in areas like 5G networks for harbours, a system already implemented by Nokia," he said.

Romanian Ambassador to India Sena Latif described the port visit as an "eye-opener", praising its modern IT systems.

"It reminded me of video game screens. Romanian firms, with years of expertise in sustainable port systems, connectivity and research ecosystems, will be keen to engage with India," she noted.

A. Kowsigan, Kerala Ports Department Secretary said that the visit by 19 Ambassadors underscored Vizhinjam's global appeal.

"With rail and road connectivity progressing fast, Vizhinjam's capacity will touch 4.5 million Twenty-foot Equivalent Unit by 2028, offering enormous opportunities for international investors," he added.

Lukman Radhakrishnan, Managing Director of Malabar International Port and Special Economic Zone, who chaired the session, stressed that Kerala's historic maritime heritage strengthens its credentials.

Plans are underway to develop other ports such as Beypore and establish economic zones alongside Vizhinjam.

He urged Indian stakeholders to align proposals with global standards, especially European Union regulations, to attract investments.

Cochin Port Trust CEO K. Kasi Viswanathan said that India is entering a transformative phase in maritime development.

"The country's 12 major and 210 minor ports now handle about 1,600 million tonnes annually, but capacity is set to grow to 3,500 million tonnes by 2030 and 10,000 million tonnes by 2047," he added.

He also invited investors to explore Kochi's cruise tourism potential.

Antoine Canton of CMA CGM said the shipping giant, active in India for three decades, is in talks with Kochi Port for new collaborations.

The two-day conclave, organised by Kerala's Fisheries Department with support from the Union government and EU, has brought together envoys from 18 EU nations.

Experts agreed that Vizhinjam can redefine Kerala's role in global trade, anchoring the state's rise as India's maritime leader.

--IANS

sg/khz