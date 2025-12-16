Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference: MoUs signed to accelerate Gir Somnath’s industrial growth

Gandhinagar, Dec 16 (IANS) As part of the state government’s efforts to realise the vision of Viksit Bharat@2047, a district-level Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference (VGRC) was organised at Asopalav Lawns in Veraval, Gir Somnath district, as a flagship event of the Kutch-Saurashtra Regional Conference.

The event witnessed the signing of Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) worth over Rs 270 crore with various industrial units, reaffirming investors’ commitment to boosting industrial development and employment generation in the district.

Addressing the conference, District Panchayat President Manjula Muchhar said that the Vibrant Gujarat Summit, envisioned by then Chief Minister and now Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has grown from a seed into a banyan tree, evolving into a globally recognised investment platform. Highlighting Gir Somnath’s strengths, she noted that under the ‘One District, One Product’ (ODOP) initiative, fish and Kesar mango are the district’s key products.

With around 120 industrial units already operational in Veraval, she added that the district also holds immense potential in agriculture, coconut production, and allied sectors, alongside its strong spiritual and cultural identity. Dholera Special Investment Region (SIR) CEO Kuldeep Arya said that the Vibrant Gujarat initiative, launched two decades ago, has positioned Gujarat as a preferred destination for industries. He noted that the state has decentralised the Vibrant Summit this year by organising regional conferences across four zones.

Following the Mehsana regional conference, Rajkot will host the next VGRC from January 10 to 12, 2026, of which the Veraval district-level summit is a part. Emphasising the next 15 years as crucial for India, he pointed to the rapid expansion of sustainable infrastructure, availability of skilled manpower, and the country’s push towards high-end manufacturing, including the upcoming semiconductor chip manufacturing project at Dholera.

Collector N.V. Upadhyay said the summit aims not only to attract investments but also to identify sector-specific growth opportunities in Gir Somnath, ranging from mango cultivation to fisheries.

He urged local entrepreneurs to leverage the deliberations of the summit to tap emerging opportunities and contribute to both district and state development. MLA Vimal Chudasama highlighted the district’s natural strengths, including its coastline, Kesar mango orchards, coconut plantations and diversified crops. He noted that natural farming has added a new dimension to agricultural prosperity in the region and expressed hope that industrial growth would generate greater employment for local youth.

During the conference, MoUs worth Rs 271 crore were signed, signalling strong investor confidence in the district. Additionally, financial assistance amounting to Rs 1,07,260 was distributed to beneficiaries under the Vajpayee Bankable Scheme and the Dattopant Thengadi Artisan Interest Subsidy Scheme.

The event also featured thematic seminars on entrepreneurship, frozen foods and dehydration technology, seafood processing machinery, agricultural central policies, IPO facilitation, and the use of artificial intelligence to scale businesses.

An exhibition showcasing handicrafts, handlooms, food processing products, natural farming produce, horticulture, and services from various departments was also organised. Before the conference, dignitaries visited the stalls to interact with exhibitors and gain insights into local innovations.

