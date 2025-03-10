Vegetarian Thali Prices Drop, Non-Veg Costs Rise in February: Crisil

New Delhi: The cost of a home-cooked vegetarian thali declined by 1 per cent year-on-year (YoY) in February, while the price of a non-vegetarian thali increased by around 6 per cent, according to a report by Crisil.

The fall in the vegetarian thali cost was mainly due to lower tomato and LPG prices, while the rise in the non-vegetarian thali price was driven by an increase in broiler chicken prices.

It said "Cost of vegetarian thali declined on-year in February amid lower tomato price, while that of non-vegetarian thali inched up as runup in broiler price continued".

The report highlighted that tomato prices dropped 28 per cent YoY to Rs 23 per kg in February from Rs 32 per kg a year ago. This decline was due to a 20 per cent increase in tomato arrivals in the market.

Additionally, LPG prices also fell 11 per cent YoY, providing further relief. The price of a 14.2 kg LPG cylinder in Delhi dropped to Rs 803 from Rs 903 last year.

However, the overall decline in the vegetarian thali cost was limited by rising prices of other key ingredients. Onion prices increased by 11 per cent, potato prices by 16 per cent, and vegetable oil prices by 18 per cent compared to last year. These price hikes prevented a sharper drop in the cost of the vegetarian meal.

On the other hand, the non-vegetarian thali became more expensive due to a 15% YoY rise in broiler chicken prices. Broiler accounts for around 50 per cent of the cost of a non-vegetarian thali, and the increase in its price was due to a low base from last year when excess supply had led to lower prices.

Additionally, the cost of feed for broiler chickens rose, with maize prices increasing by 6% YoY, further pushing up the overall cost.

However, on a month-on-month (MoM) basis, the cost of both vegetarian and non-vegetarian thalis fell by 5 per cent in February. This decline was driven by lower prices of key vegetables. Onion, potato, and tomato prices dropped respectively, due to fresh arrivals in the market.

The price of broiler chicken also fell by around 5 per cent in February as demand weakened amid concerns over bird flu in southern India.

Despite these fluctuations, food prices remain a key factor in household budgets, and any further changes in supply conditions will continue to impact meal costs in the coming months. (ANI)