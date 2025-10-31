Vedanta's Q2 net profit drops 37 pc to Rs 3,479 crore

Mumbai, Oct 31 (IANS) Vedanta Limited on Friday reported a 37 per cent year-on-year (YoY) decline in its consolidated profit after tax (PAT) for the July-September period (Q2 FY26) at Rs 3,479 crore.

The metals and mining conglomerate had posted a PAT of 5,603 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago. The profit of the Anil Agarwal-led firm fell 21.9 per cent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) as well, from Rs 4,457 crore.

However, the company's revenue from operations for the quarter under review rose 5.9 per cent (on-year) to Rs 39,868 crore from Rs 37,634 crore and over 4 per cent (on-quarter) from Rs 37,824 crore, according to its exchange filing.

Vedanta's total expenses remained flat at Rs 33,449 crore as compared to Rs 33,169 crore in the second quarter of the previous fiscal (Q2 FY25); however, the firm sustained a net exceptional loss of Rs 2,067 crore for the quarter, which affected its profitability.

According to the stock exchange filing, Vedanta's parent company, VRL, successfully refinanced $550 million through a bond issue and reduced the overall interest costs from 11.6 to 10 per cent, and average debt maturity significantly improved to 4.5 years.

“Our H1 FY26 performance reflects Vedanta’s resilience. We delivered 8 per cent YoY EBITDA growth in a period marked by uncertainties and lower prices of key commodities that we deal with, versus the annual average of FY25. This performance is on the back of our disciplined approach, focusing on volume growth and cost reduction across businesses," said Arun Misra, ED, Vedanta.

"We delivered record production of Aluminium, Alumina, Zinc MIC in our international operations, Pig Iron and power generation," he added.

Meanwhile, Vedanta shares ended the session in negative territory on Friday. The stock fell 2.5 per cent to close at Rs 494.30 per share.

