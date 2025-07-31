Vedanta’s Q1 net profit falls 12.5 pc to Rs 4,457 crore

Mumbai, July 31 (IANS) Vedanta Limited on Thursday reported a fall of 12.5 per cent year-on-year (YoY) in its consolidated net profit for the quarter ended June 30 (Q1 FY26), at Rs 4,457 crore compared to Rs 5,095 crore in the same quarter previous year (Q1 FY25).

Despite the drop in profit, the company’s revenue from operations rose 5.8 per cent to Rs 37,824 crore in the April–June quarter, up from Rs 35,764 crore in the year-ago period, according to a filing to the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

Total income also grew 5.7 per cent to Rs 38,809 crore from Rs 36,698 crore a year earlier.

The company’s total expenses increased to Rs 32,756 crore in the June quarter from Rs 30,772 crore in the same period previous year.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) remained almost flat at Rs 9,918 crore, with margins slipping to 26.20 per cent from 27.80 per cent a year ago.

Following the result announcement, on the stock market, Vedanta shares were trading under pressure at around 3 p.m., down 2.28 per cent or Rs 9.9 at Rs 424.7 per share on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

Anil Agarwal, Chairman, Vedanta said, “Our 1Q performance has set a strong foundation for the year ahead. Amidst global market volatility, we delivered the highest-ever first quarter EBITDA.”

Ajay Goel, CFO, Vedanta, said, “Our adjusted PAT grew 13 per cent YoY to 5,000 crores. This strong performance alongside corporate initiatives, such as the HZL stake sale which generated Rs 3028 crore cash, has enabled Vedanta to deliver a Net Debt to EBITDA ratio of 1.3x.”

Vedanta Limited, a subsidiary of Vedanta Resources Limited, involved in the business of natural resources, critical minerals, energy, and technology.

It has operations across India, South Africa, Namibia, Liberia, the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Korea, Taiwan, and Japan, with significant businesses in oil and gas, zinc, lead, silver, copper, iron ore, and steel.

--IANS

pk