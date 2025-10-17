Uttarakhand strengthens mining governance framework

Dehradun, Oct 17 (IANS) In a significant recognition of its ongoing reforms, Uttarakhand has secured a leading position in the ‘C’ category of the State Mining Readiness Index (SMRI), released by the Ministry of Mines.

The index, launched in line with the Union Budget 2025–26, highlights the efforts of states in driving transparency, sustainability, and innovation in the mining sector.

Uttarakhand shares the top spot in the ‘C’ category alongside Punjab and Tripura. The SMRI ranks states across several parameters, including mining reforms, policy transparency, environmental responsibility, exploration capabilities, and administrative efficiency.

States such as Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, and Rajasthan have been placed in the ‘A’ category, while Goa, Uttar Pradesh, and Assam fall under category ‘B’.

According to the Ministry, the index aims to set a benchmark for state-level mining governance and foster healthy competition to accelerate reforms and promote responsible mining practices across the country.

Uttarakhand’s progress in mining governance is being widely attributed to the leadership of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and his government’s comprehensive reform agenda.

The administration has implemented a series of digital and institutional measures to enhance transparency, reduce corruption, and ensure environmental sustainability in mining operations.

A strengthened e-auction system for allocating mining leases to promote fair and transparent practices.

Full digitisation of mining procedures to ease access for citizens and entrepreneurs.

Satellite-based monitoring systems to curb illegal mining activities.

Strict enforcement of the e-Ravanna system for mineral transportation significantly reduces revenue leakages.

Adoption of sustainable mining practices in environmentally sensitive zones.

Reacting to the state’s performance in the SMRI, CM Dhami said the recognition reflects the “strong governance model, transparent policies, and people-centric approach” of his administration.

“Our government has eliminated corruption and opacity in the mining sector by developing a responsible and modern system,” he stated.

“Our priority is not the exploitation of natural resources, but their sensitive and sustainable management.”

He congratulated the Mining Department’s officers and staff, calling the achievement a “collective effort of Team Uttarakhand.”

CM Dhami emphasised the success of the new mining policy, pointing to a dramatic Rs 800 crore increase in mining revenue—a figure he said clearly indicates the effectiveness and transparency of the state’s new system.

He further shared that representatives from Himachal Pradesh and Jammu & Kashmir have been visiting Uttarakhand to study its mining governance model and are working to adapt similar frameworks in their own states.

Officials from the Mining Department noted that long-term plans are being implemented to ensure proper regulation, continuous monitoring, and protection of local interests in the sector. Moving forward, the state aims to deepen its focus on scientific mineral exploration while maintaining strict environmental safeguards.

The Uttarakhand Government has set its sights on positioning the state as a national model of transparency, innovation, and environmental stewardship in the mining sector.

--IANS

brt/dan