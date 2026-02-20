US steel imports fall; India shipments jump

Washington, Feb 20 (IANS) The United States bought less steel from the world in 2025 — but significantly more from India.

Read More

New figures released on Thursday show that overall US steel imports fell 12.6 per cent last year, even as shipments from India surged by more than 118 per cent, reflecting a notable shift in sourcing patterns.

The American Iron and Steel Institute (AISI), citing final Census Bureau data, said the US imported a total of 1,577,000 net tonnes of steel in December 2025, including 1,160,000 net tonnes of finished steel. Compared with November, total imports were down 3.8 per cent, while finished steel imports were up 6.9 per cent.

For the full year, the decline was sharper. Total steel imports in 2025 stood at 25,241,000 net tonnes, down 12.6 per cent from 2024. Finished steel imports totalled 18,665,000 net tonnes, down 17.1 per cent year-on-year. The finished steel import market share was estimated at 14 per cent in December and 18 per cent for the full year.

India’s performance stood out in an otherwise subdued year. The US imported 553,000 net tonnes of steel from India in 2025, up 118.3 per cent compared with 2024. In December alone, India shipped 42,000 net tonnes, down 10.1 per cent from November.

Canada remained the largest overall supplier to the US in 2025 at 4,524,000 net tonnes, though this marked a 31 per cent decline from 2024. Brazil followed with 4,126,000 net tonnes, down 8 per cent. Mexico supplied 2,823,000 net tonnes, down 19.7 per cent, and South Korea 2,662,000 net tonnes, down 5.3 per cent. Germany shipped 1,128,000 net tonnes, up 5 per cent.

In December, Brazil was the top supplier at 257,000 net tonnes, up 4.1 per cent from November. Canada supplied 234,000 net tonnes, down 9 per cent. South Korea shipped 167,000 net tonnes, up 1.3 per cent, while Mexico sent 137,000 net tonnes, down 17.4 per cent. Japan recorded 109,000 net tonnes, up 52.6 per cent month-on-month.

Some product categories saw sharp month-on-month rises in December. Imports of reinforcing bars jumped 135 per cent. Cut lengths of plates rose 68 per cent. Plates in coils increased 44.6 per cent. Hot-rolled bars were up 38.9 per cent, and heavy structural shapes rose 37.3 per cent.

On an annual basis, tin plate imports increased 24.3 per cent in 2025 compared with 2024. Line pipe rose 18.5 per cent, wire rods 13.2 per cent and oil country goods 12.6 per cent.

Steel remains central to infrastructure, automobiles, energy systems, and construction. In recent years, US imports have been closely monitored amid trade measures and supply chain debates. For India, the sharp rise in shipments to the US underscores its growing footprint in the market.

--IANS

lkj/rs