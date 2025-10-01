US giant Cisco to expand Webex calling presence via dedicated data centres in India

Mumbai: US communications giant Cisco has announced the expansion of its Webex Calling and Webex Contact Centre services in India, enabling businesses to scale seamlessly while ensuring secure, flexible and high-quality communication experiences for their customers.

The expansion features new dedicated data centres in Mumbai and Chennai, along with Webex Contact Centre services in the country’s financial capital.

The initiative meets India’s rapidly growing demand for secure, high-quality cloud and hybrid calling and customer experience solutions with enhanced call quality, reduced latency, and increased reliability, all while meeting local compliance requirements.

Further, the company said that the initiative will reduce infrastructure costs for businesses and accelerate cloud adoption.

Indian enterprises and multinational corporations can enhance their cloud-based collaboration capabilities with flexibility, security and in compliance with local telecom regulatory requirements while enhancing user experience, a statement from Cisco said.

They can connect Webex Calling to the Public Switched Telephone Network (PSTN) via a licensed local telecom provider.

Further, Cisco will launch cloud-based Webex Contact Centre services in India in Q2 CY2026, hosted in a Mumbai data centre, the statement said.

The centre will include AI-powered assistants, seamless integration across digital channels, workforce optimisation, and campaign management.

“With the expansion of Webex Calling and Webex Contact Centre, our customers will be able to access an intelligent calling experience from our data centres in India that aligns with the regulatory environment. This will help enterprises simplify communications, stay compliant, and deliver high-quality communication experiences from anywhere,” said Daisy Chittilapilly, President, Cisco India and SAARC.

Webex AI Agent at the Contact Centre will provide autonomous, natural language voice and digital interactions with real-time intent fulfilment, providing organizations with an intelligent, automated 24/7 first point of contact for customer interactions, the commany said.

