'Urja Varta 2025' to boost energy sector, focus on green hydrogen: Hardeep Puri

New Delhi, July 16 (IANS) Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Wednesday said that ‘Urja Varta 2025’ will play a key role in accelerating India’s exploration and production (E&P) sector.

He said the second edition of the energy dialogue, which will be held here on July 17, will not only focus on India’s energy self-reliance and transition goals, but also present a clear picture of the emerging new India in the fields of clean and green energy, including the ‘Fuel of the Future’ -- green hydrogen.

In a post on social media platform X, the minister expressed excitement about the event and said that the stage is set for a vibrant exchange of ideas and strategies on innovation, policy reforms, and energy security.

“Urja Varta will give momentum to our E&P sector. It will not only feature discussions on India's energy self-reliance, energy transition, clean and green energy, and fuel of the future green hydrogen, but will also showcase the vision of a new and emerging India in these sectors," the Union Minister posted.

He also added that the event will bring together energy ministers from various states, top government officials, and industry leaders from the oil and gas sector.

“Key issues to be discussed include policy support for E&P activities, energy transition pathways, green hydrogen development, and strategies to enhance India’s long-term energy security,” Puri mentioned.

Urja Varta 2025 aims to become a critical platform for shaping the future of India’s energy landscape and reinforcing the country’s commitment to sustainability and innovation in the energy domain.

Commenting on the transformation in energy sector, Capt. Sumit Kumar, Co-Founder and Director, Marine Solutionz, a leading offshore engineering company, said that India is going through a huge change in its energy path.

“It is balancing its traditional oil and gas needs with big plans for renewable energy, LNG growth, and strategic partnerships,” Kumar stated.

He said that focusing on energy security, domestic output, modernising infrastructure, and ‘Make in India’ under PM Narendra Modi's leadership has opened up a huge amount of potential.

'Urja Varta 2025' is being held at Bharat Mandapam in the run-up to India’s Round X of exploration and production bidding for oil and gas blocks, which is the biggest globally.

The oil and gas blocks being offered under the Open Acreage Licensing Programme (OALP) have already garnered attention from global and domestic energy players, and Round X is expected to set new benchmarks for participation and investment.

