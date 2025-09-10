UPITS 2025: Visitors to witness UP's rich culinary heritage at 25 attractive food stalls

Lucknow, Sep 10 (IANS) As Uttar Pradesh prepares to host the third edition of its International Trade Show (UPITS) from September 25-29, 2025, the state government has planned to showcase an elaborate spread of its diverse craft, culture and cuisine during the five-day event.

Under the theme ‘Swaad Uttar Pradesh’, domestic as well as international visitors can savour delicacies from every region of the state at the venue, where 25 vibrant food stalls will showcase UP’s diverse culinary heritage.

The third edition of the trade show is set to take place from September 25 to 29 at India Expo Mart, Greater Noida. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is slated to inaugurate the event.

The UPITS will highlight the state’s industrial progress, entrepreneurial spirit, and global business potential. The mega trade show will also serve as a powerful platform for industries, startups, exporters, and business leaders to showcase their innovations, build partnerships, and explore new market opportunities.

Besides this, the buyers attending the event will also get to savour the flavours of UP. For the food and beverage section, 25 stalls measuring 3x3 meters each are being set up. The dedicated section under the ‘Swaad UP Ka’ will show the unique culinary identity of every district.

Delicacies like Muradabadi Dal, Banarasi Paan, Lassi, Panchi Petha, Jain Shikanji, Banarasi Lassi, Mathura’s Peda, and Khurja’s Khurchan are among the top delicacies that will appeal to the taste buds of global buyers.

Flavours of every region of UP will be a big attraction at the show.

From Muradabad, the famed Muradabadi Dal and Biscuit Roti, along with Muradabadi chicken corner, will be the key highlight, while from Banaras, the Banarasi Paan (work style, sweet, chocolate, Saadabad, and fire paan) will be a key attraction besides a lavish display of Dahi-Jalebi, Dahi-Imarti, and Banarasi Lassi.

From Modinagar, the famous Jain Shikanji will entice the visitors, while from Agra, the world-renowned Panchi Petha, along with Chole-Bhature and Matar Kulcha, will be the key culinary attraction.

Other delicacies on offer would be Aligarh’s Paranthas, Mathura’s Malpua, Khurja’s Aloo Tikki and Noida’s special Gojri Thali.

