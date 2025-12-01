UP: Khadi Mahotsav logs Rs 3.20 crore in sales, registers 42 pc growth

Lucknow, Dec 1 (IANS) In a remarkable milestone for the Khadi Mahotsav in Uttar Pradesh, themed “Dhage se Dharohar Tak”, the ten-day event saw unprecedented business activity and the venue teeming with hordes of people, thereby scripting a new success story for the state.

The event organised in Lucknow’s Gomtinagar, from 21–30 November, witnessed enthusiastic participation of people, including youngsters who turned up in large numbers, showing a strong inclination for a wide array of Khadi products on display.

The 10-day Khadi Mahotsav-2025, organised at the Central Sanskrit University, created a new sales record this year. The festival registered total sales of Rs 3.20 crore, an increase of nearly 42 per cent compared to last year’s Rs 2.25 crore.

The final day saw the highest footfall, with heavy purchases continuing till late evening. Khadi garments, herbal products, jute handicrafts and terracotta items emerged as the top choices of visitors.

A total of 160 entrepreneurs participated in the Mahotsav, including 32 from Khadi institutions, 120 from village industries, and 8 from the pottery sector. Artisans from Lucknow, Muzaffarnagar, Barabanki, Gorakhpur and other districts said that not only did the crowd increase this year, but customers were more enthusiastic about purchasing modern Khadi products.

According to multiple entrepreneurs, including Prem Kumar from Swarajya Ashram, Satendra Kumar from Gram Seva Sansthan, Abbas Ansari from Muzaffarnagar, Anjali Singh from Jute Artisans, Premchandra from Barabanki, and Prof. Nitin Singh of Royal Honey, the strong presence of young buyers was particularly noteworthy, and they added a new dimension to sales.

The event witnessed consistent participation from youth, students and women. Visitors shared that having such a wide range of Khadi products, local crafts and natural goods under one roof offered an engaging experience.

At the closing ceremony, Board CEO Shishir thanked the entrepreneurs and the organising team, stating that Khadi today is not just an apparel choice; it has evolved into a shared identity of cultural heritage and the modern consumer.

