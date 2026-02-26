UP govt inks MoU in Japan on green hydrogen technology; CM Yogi invites investors  

Tokyo/New Delhi, Feb 26 (IANS) The Uttar Pradesh government on Thursday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Japan’s Yamanashi Prefecture on green hydrogen technology.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, elaborating on the MoU on green hydrogen technology, said that under the agreement, students from higher technical institutions of Uttar Pradesh will receive training in Japan, and the technology will be implemented in the state’s industry, public transport and energy sectors.

“This initiative will prove to be an important step towards achieving Prime Minister Modi’s 'Net Zero target',” he pointed out.

The Chief Minister, on the second day of his visit, presented the state’s new development policies and investment potential to the global industrial community during the 'UP Investment Road Show' held in Yamanashi. He stated that Uttar Pradesh has transformed its governance approach from “reactive to proactive”, and this transformation has become the foundation of the state’s rapid economic progress.

Calling robotics a major technology of the future, the Chief Minister said the UP government has made provisions in the budget to establish a Centre of Excellence for Robotics and voiced confidence that expanded cooperation will take India-Japan relations to new heights, giving strength to self-reliance in energy and also making technology accessible to the common people.

Boasting about Uttar Pradesh’s demographic advantage and natural abundance, CM Yogi said the state has the country’s most fertile land, abundant water resources, vast human capital and over the past nine years, it has scaled new heights of development and therefore offers abundant growth opportunities for the investing entities as well.

The Chief Minister further stated that governance in the state has undergone a transformational shift from a "reactive to proactive" model of governance.

"The government is continuously taking initiatives to attract investment, facilitate industries, adopt new technologies and expand global partnerships. With this vision, a high-level delegation from Uttar Pradesh has visited Japan to convert possibilities into opportunities," CM Yogi told a gathering of tech leaders and investors.

The UP CM also made note of a prior incident, stating that the Governor of Yamanashi had visited Uttar Pradesh in December 2024, and since then, continuous dialogue, follow-ups and exchanges of delegations between the two governments have taken this cooperation in a new direction.

He said that following the study and report of the business delegation, the Uttar Pradesh delegation arrived in Yamanashi at the Governor’s invitation, where this cooperation has taken concrete shape.

