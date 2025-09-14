UP govt charts roadmap for $6 trillion economy by 2047; special focus on AI, green energy, agri-tech sectors

Lucknow, Sep 14 (IANS) The Uttar Pradesh government is envisioning and preparing a concrete action plan to realise the vision of "Viksit Uttar Pradesh – Samarth Uttar Pradesh @2047".

The Yogi Adityanath-led government aims to make Uttar Pradesh a $1 trillion economy by 2030 and a $6 trillion economy by 2047.

A special focus has been placed on future-oriented industries, including artificial intelligence (AI), biotechnology, green energy, and agritech for achieving this objective.

A blueprint is also being prepared across 12 key sectors, including agriculture, IT and emerging technology, health, education, industry, social welfare, rural and urban development, tourism, hospitality, livestock, sustainable development, and governance.

The framework rests on three missions -- 'Samagra Vikas' (all-round development), 'Aarthik Netrutva' (economic leadership), and 'Sanskritik Punarjagran' (cultural renaissance) -- and three themes of Arth Shakti, Srijan Shakti, and Jeevan Shakti.

Notably, the state has long been counted among the "Bimaru" states due to weak law and order, poor infrastructure, and lack of investor confidence.

However, in recent years, Uttar Pradesh has seen significant improvement in the security landscape through police modernisation, command-and-control centres, and Operation Conviction, which boosted conviction rates.

This has restored investor trust, leading to record investments of more than Rs 45 lakh crore at the 2023 UP Global Investors' Summit, of which Rs 15 lakh crore has already been granted.

Moreover, the state government is focusing on employment generation through Global Capability Centres (GCCs) and IT hubs.

Renewable energy, smart city infrastructure, and supply chain development are also expected to generate millions of medium- and low-skilled jobs.

In rural areas, agritech and cold chain projects are expected to boost local employment and reduce urban migration.

Skills development schemes and private partnership initiatives will make this employment roadmap practical and achievable.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has set itself a target of $6 trillion economy by 2047.

To achieve this, Uttar Pradesh will need to maintain a continuous annual growth rate of 16 per cent.

The Uttar Pradesh government has introduced a GCC policy to turn cities like Noida and Lucknow into hubs for Fortune 500 companies.

Uttar Pradesh is now making future industries like AI, biotechnology, renewable energy, agritech, quantum, cybersecurity, and the metaverse as the foundation of its economy.

Experts believe that high-value services, green manufacturing, and agritech reforms will take Uttar Pradesh toward a $6 trillion economy.

GCCs and IT-AI hubs will increase services exports, renewable and e-mobility clusters are set to accelerate manufacturing and exports while agriculture-based processing will strengthen the rural economy.

Sectors like biotechnology and medical research and development are expected to create specialised employment and export opportunities.

