UP cleric hails Union Budget, says it is 'inclusive, focused on welfare of all sections of society'

Bareilly, Feb 1 (IANS) All India Muslim Jamaat (AIMJ) President Shahabuddin Razvi Bareilvi, on Sunday, welcomed the Union Budget 2026-2027, describing it as "impressive, inclusive and focused on the welfare of all sections of society", adding that the Budget reflects a balanced approach towards development, social responsibility and economic relief.

Speaking to IANS, Bareilvi said, "This is a very impressive Budget that takes into account the needs of people from all sections of society."

Highlighting the major allocations, he added, "Significant allocations have been made for health, education, roads, and infrastructure. Measures have also been taken to reduce the use of products like alcohol, cigarettes, and tobacco. At the same time, relief has been provided for essential household items."

Emphasising the importance of minority welfare, Bareilvi said that nearly Rs 3,350 crore has been allocated in the Budget while keeping in mind the interests of minority communities.

He added that this allocation is Rs 166 crore higher than that of the previous financial year 2024–25, and added that, in this sense, the current Budget appears to be living up to expectations.

According to the AIMJ President, the increased allocation would help strengthen welfare schemes and development programmes aimed at uplifting minority communities across the country.

Concluding his assessment of the Union Budget, Bareilvi said the Union Budget 2026-2027 reflects a clear effort by the Narendra Modi government to ensure inclusive growth while addressing social, economic and health-related concerns of the population.

He also congratulated Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for presenting what he described as an "excellent and people-centric Budget".

Bareilvi expressed hope that the effective implementation of the budgetary provisions would translate into tangible benefits on the ground and contribute to overall national progress.

--IANS

sn/khz