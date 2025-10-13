Union Minister Chouhan takes stock of agriculture sector amid positive outlook

New Delhi, Oct 13 (IANS) Union Minister for Agriculture & Farmers’ Welfare Shivraj Singh Chouhan chaired a high-level meeting on Monday to take stock of the progress of the agriculture sector.

Officials informed the minister that the outlook for the agricultural sector was bright as the area sown under kharif crops had increased due to a good monsoon. The water reservoir levels across the country have also gone up, which would lead to better irrigation facilities and crop yields ahead.

Besides, the rice and wheat stocks in government warehouses exceed the buffer stock requirement and would help in keeping prices in check.

The meeting covered a comprehensive assessment of kharif crop conditions, rabi sowing preparedness, crop situation in flood-affected areas, price trends, fertiliser availability, and reservoir storage levels. The Union Minister also issued necessary directions to concerned officials during the meeting.

Officials informed Chouhan that the total area under kharif crops has increased by 6.51 lakh hectares compared to the previous year. The total sown area stands at 1,121.46 lakh hectares, as against 1,114.95 lakh hectares in 2024–25. The meeting noted that sowing of major crops such as wheat, paddy, maize, sugarcane, and pulses has recorded an increase over the previous year. It was further informed that the area under urad (black gram) cultivation has risen by 1.50 lakh hectares — from 22.87 lakh hectares in 2024–25 to 24.37 lakh hectares in 2025–26.

The Union Minister also reviewed the situation in flood-affected regions. Chouhan, who recently visited districts impacted by floods and landslides in some states, was briefed that while excessive rainfall has affected crops in certain areas, other regions have benefited from a good monsoon, resulting in healthy crop growth that is expected to boost rabi sowing and overall production.

Officials further informed that sowing of tomato and onion is progressing smoothly. The area under onion cultivation has increased from 3.62 lakh hectares in 2024–25 to 3.91 lakh hectares now, while potato cultivation has expanded from 0.35 lakh hectares to 0.43 lakh hectares. Similarly, tomato sowing has grown from 1.86 lakh hectares during the same period last year to 2.37 lakh hectares this year. The meeting noted that the sowing of potatoes, onions, and tomatoes has progressed well in line with the set targets.

Officials also apprised the minister that the current rice and wheat stock levels are higher than the prescribed buffer norms, indicating a stable supply position.

Regarding water availability, Chouhan was informed that reservoir storage levels across the country are significantly better compared to the same period last year, as well as the average of the past decade. As of now, the 161 major reservoirs hold 103.51 per cent of last year’s storage and 115 per cent of the ten-year average storage, reflecting a positive outlook for agricultural productivity.

Chouhan also reviewed the availability of fertilisers and directed officials to ensure smooth and timely supply in the coming months. He instructed that close coordination be maintained with the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilisers to prevent any disruptions. Officials informed the Union Minister that continuous coordination is being maintained with states to assess and meet fertiliser requirements for the upcoming agricultural season.

--IANS

sps/vd