Union Budget welfare-oriented to realise developed India vision: Rajasthan BJP

Jaipur, Feb 1 (IANS) Reacting to the Union Budget, Rajasthan BJP chief Madan Rathore said that the budget presented by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is a concrete, visionary roadmap towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s goal of “Developed India @2047.”

He described the budget as a historic step towards making India self-reliant, empowered, and a global leader.

Rathore said the budget prioritises the true spirit of nation-building over populist announcements and adopts a holistic approach by integrating infrastructure development, employment generation, industrial expansion, technological innovation, and rural prosperity.

“This budget lays a strong foundation for sustainable and balanced development, benefiting both present and future generations,” he added.

At a time when the global economy is facing trade wars, supply chain disruptions, geopolitical tensions, and uncertainty, Rathore said the Modi government has presented a budget marked by restraint, balance, and confidence.

“It proves that India can convert challenges into opportunities while maintaining economic stability,” he said.

Highlighting the focus on key sectors, Rathore said the budget keeps youth, women, farmers, MSMEs, startups, industry, health, education, and innovation at its core.

Special emphasis on emerging sectors such as Artificial Intelligence, the Semiconductor Mission, and renewable energy will play a decisive role in establishing India as a technological superpower.

He further noted that the modernisation of railways and improved connectivity through high-speed and freight corridors will boost trade, tourism, and industrial investment.

Incentives for MSMEs and industries in Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities will open new avenues for states like Rajasthan. Initiatives such as the construction of women’s and girls’ hostels in every district will strengthen education, safety, and self-reliance.

Rathore said the emphasis on startups, skill development, and technical training will equip youth to compete globally, while agriculture and rural development schemes will usher in prosperity in villages.

“This budget reinforces the principles of good governance, innovation, and inclusive development,” he said.

He added that the BJP will work with full commitment to ensure the transparent and effective implementation of the budget so that its benefits reach the last person in society, especially in Rajasthan.

--IANS

arc/dan