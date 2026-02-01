Union Budget strengthens vision of 'Developed India', says Rajasthan Deputy CM

Jaipur, Feb 1 (IANS) Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari on Sunday said that the Union Budget 2026–27, aimed at strengthening the goal of a developed India, "presents a clear and confident vision of the country's bright and self-reliant future".

She said that watching the live presentation of the "public welfare–oriented Budget" offered "a comprehensive understanding of India's long-term development strategy, which focuses on inclusive growth, innovation, and economic resilience."

Lauding the Budget and terming it visionary, Diya Kumari said, "Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India is moving rapidly towards self-reliance, technological advancement, and global competitiveness. This Budget reflects the Prime Minister's guiding philosophy of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, and Sabka Prayas, reinforcing the spirit of collective nation-building."

She added that the Budget "emphasises not only economic growth but also social empowerment, ensuring that progress reaches every section of society".

Referring to the Budget presented by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, the Deputy CM said that it gives special attention to key sectors such as education, healthcare, industry, and infrastructure, while also prioritising farmer welfare and women's empowerment.

"These focus areas are crucial to achieving the vision of transforming India into a developed nation by 2047," she said.

Diya Kumari said the Budget outlines measures aimed at "improving the quality of life of citizens, strengthening social security, and expanding access to essential services across both urban and rural areas".

Highlighting employment and youth-centric initiatives, she said, "The strong emphasis on employment generation, skill development, and support for startups will create new opportunities for the youth and help them realise their aspirations."

She further said that provisions for agriculture and rural development are designed to "enhance farmers' incomes and strengthen the rural economy, which remains the backbone of the nation".

The Deputy CM also highlighted the Budget's focus on the future, saying, "By promoting Digital India, artificial intelligence, innovation, and technological upgradation, the Budget positions India as a globally competitive economy while ensuring sustainable and inclusive growth."

"Increased investment in healthcare and welfare schemes demonstrates the government's commitment to building a healthy, empowered, and capable society," she added.

Overall, Diya Kumari said, "The Union Budget 2026–27 is a forward-looking roadmap towards a developed, empowered, and self-reliant India, laying a strong foundation for the country's journey towards global leadership by 2047."

