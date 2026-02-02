Union Budget empty on key issues, high on optics: Congress MP from Punjab

New Delhi, Feb 2 (IANS) Congress MP Gurjeet Singh Aujla on Monday criticised the Union Budget 2026, alleging that the government has presented data only for media hype and failed to address key issues affecting the country.

Speaking to IANS, Gurjeet Singh Aujla said that the budget offers no concrete solutions to the growing problem of unemployment.

“In this budget, there is no solution for unemployment. There is no serious discussion on industry or how it will take the country forward. The allocation for health and education is very low. Can the government honestly say that the education system across the country is doing very well? Overall, the government has presented data only to create media hype,” he said.

The Congress MP further claimed that the budget lacks substance and fails to deliver real benefits to the people.

“There is nothing in the Budget in reality. It is an empty budget, and there is nothing for Punjab. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was in Punjab yesterday, but he went empty-handed and returned empty-handed,” Aujla told IANS.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget 2026 on Sunday, marking her ninth consecutive budget presentation. The Finance Minister stated that the Budget was inspired by three ‘kartavyas’ or responsibilities aimed at accelerating and sustaining economic growth by enhancing competitiveness, fulfilling aspirations, and ensuring that every family, community, and region has access to resources and opportunities for participation.

Commenting on Pakistan’s decision to boycott its T20 World Cup match against India, Aujla said that India should take a firm stand.

“I think India should boycott Pakistan first. We keep talking about Operation Sindoor and how it is progressing, yet matches are still being played. If Pakistan is boycotting the match, it shows they have already accepted defeat at the first stage. This decision should now be taken by the BCCI and Jay Shah,” he said.

For the unversed, Pakistan government announced that its national cricket team will participate in T20 World Cup 2026 but will boycott its match against India. Pakistan was scheduled to face Suryakumar Yadav-led Indian team in Colombo on February 15. The decision, announced on Sunday, followed the International Cricket Council’s verdict on Bangladesh’s request to shift its matches out of India, a request that was ultimately rejected by the ICC.

