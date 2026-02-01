Union Budget 'bold' for combining growth with inclusion

New Delhi, Feb 1 (IANS) Industry leaders on Sunday welcomed the Union Budget 2026–27 for its emphasis on skilling, innovation, Electronics Component and Manufacturing Scheme (ECMS) and semiconductors, adding that it will make India a global electronics manufacturing hub.

Sunil Bharti Mittal, Founder and Chairman, Bharti Enterprises called the Budget "bold" for combining growth with inclusion. The strong emphasis on skilling, alongside sustained investments in science, innovation, and research are timely and will strengthen domestic capabilities, advancing import substitution in critical sectors, Mittal said.

Mittal lauded emphasis on infrastructure and logistics, with a focus on energy efficiency and impetus for the data centre ecosystem.

Atul Soneja, Chief Operating Officer, Tech Mahindra, said the Budget reinforced India’s emergence as a trusted technology and innovation partner. He welcomed initiatives such as the IndiaAI Mission, the National Quantum Mission and an enhanced R&D ecosystem, saying they align policy, technology and talent to accelerate India’s innovation trajectory.

"The government’s recognition of cutting‑edge technologies such as Artificial Intelligence as force multipliers for good governance is particularly encouraging," Suneja said.

"The launch of India Semiconductor Mission 2.0 will significantly strengthen the country’s technology ecosystem by deepening the integration of hardware and software capabilities, positioning India as a leader in next‑generation digital infrastructure,” he added.

Puneet Chandok, President, Microsoft India and South Asia, said placing AI at the centre of economic and governance priorities signalled the government's thrust on a competitive, and technology‑led economy.

He lauded Budget’s focus on data centres, cloud and AI infrastructure, adding that as AI adoption accelerates, secure and resilient compute capacity will underpin public services, enterprise innovation, and long‑term competitiveness.

Balbir Singh Dhillon, Brand Director, Audi India, said the Union Budget’s strong emphasis on infrastructure and capital expenditure is a positive enabler for India’s mobility landscape.

"Improved highways and intercity connectivity, especially across Tier-II and Tier-III markets, are strengthening the ownership and usage ecosystem for luxury automobiles. The government’s focus on fiscal prudence, macroeconomic stability, and ease of doing business reinforces confidence for long-term investments in the automotive sector," he mentioned.

