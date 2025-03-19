Ultraviolette Tesseract scooter surges past 50,000 pre-bookings within two weeks of unveil

New Delhi: Ultraviolette, a pioneer in performance electric mobility, has achieved a groundbreaking milestone with the Tesseract, The World's Most Advanced Scooter.

Within just two weeks of its global unveiling, the Tesseract has surpassed 50,000 pre-bookings, demonstrating an overwhelming response from consumers and setting a new benchmark in the electric two-wheeler industry.

This achievement underscores the demand for a futuristic, performance electric scooter that blends cutting-edge technology, innovation, and superior design.

The Tesseract is set to redefine mobility with its multiple segment-first features, superior battery technology, and unparalleled riding experience.

Narayan Subramaniam, CEO and Co-founder of Ultraviolette Automotive, commented on this unprecedented demand: "The response to the Tesseract has been absolutely phenomenal. Crossing 50,000 pre-bookings in just two weeks reflects the appetite for a truly advanced mobility solution. The Tesseract is not just another electric scooter--it is a revolution in the way people perceive commuting. It is a proud moment for us to see such enthusiasm and support from all corners of India. Our goal is to keep pushing the boundaries of technology, design, and performance, and we are thrilled to see such excitement around it."

Tesseract features a segment-first integrated radar and dashcam, seamlessly coupled with Omnisense mirrors, providing advanced safety technologies such as Blindspot Detection, Lane Change, Overtaking Assist, and real-time Collision Alerts.

It is also equipped with Traction control and Dynamic regen for enhanced safety and optimizing energy consumption.

In addition, Tesseract boasts a 7" touchscreen TFT display and multi-colour LED displays embedded in the ORVMs - further enhancing rider awareness and reducing the risk of accidents: making every journey safer and more enjoyable. With 20bhp (14.7 kW) peak power output, Tesseract delivers an impressive inter-city range of up to 261 km (IDC), ensuring exceptional all-round performance.

The scooter can be fast charged up to 80 per cent in less than an hour, making it perfect for daily commutes and long-distance travel.

Niraj Rajmohan, Co-founder and CTO of Ultraviolette Automotive, added, "The Tesseract is engineered to disrupt the status quo, combining futuristic design with unparalleled performance. It is a testament to our commitment to developing the most advanced electric vehicles. It represents years of cutting-edge research and innovation, culminating in a scooter that is not just efficient but also thrilling to ride."

"The overwhelming pre-bookings validate our belief that consumers are ready for a radical shift in mobility. This is just the beginning of a new era in electric two-wheelers," he said.

The Tesseract is available in four distinct colour options: Desert Sand, Stealth Black, Sonic Pink, and Solar White. Pre-bookings for the Tesseract are open on the company website for Rs 999. (ANI)