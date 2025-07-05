UltraTech denies reports of CCI probe in cement cartelisation case

Mumbai, July 5 (IANS) UltraTech Cement Ltd. on Saturday denied being investigated by the antitrust regulator Competition Commission of India (CCI) for alleged contravention of competition norms.

In a stock exchange filing, the Aditya Birla Group company called such media reports "false and misleading" and clarified that it is not under investigation in a case from 2020.

"The company has neither received any order from the CCI in this case nor have the company’s financials been sought by the CCI," a stock exchange filing read.

“It is clarified that the Company is not under investigation in this Case No. 35 of 2020 before the Competition Commission of India,” according to the filing.

The filing further stated that the India Cements Limited, a subsidiary of the Company, “is party to Case No. 35 of 2020 and is separately making appropriate disclosures in this regard, while exploring legal options”.

In a separate exchange filing, India Cements Limited (ICEM) said it is yet to receive a full version of the CCI investigation report under the Competition Act, 2002.

“ICEM is yet to receive a full version of the investigation report of the Director General, under the Competition Act, 2002. ICEM is currently assessing its legal options. There is no finding by the CCI at this stage against ICEM and no financial penalty has been levied,” it said in the stock exchange filing.

Meanwhile, UltraTech Cement Limited has announced the resignation of its Chief Legal Officer, Anoop Khatry, effective from the close of business on July 3, 2025, due to personal reasons.

"We hereby inform you that Mr. Anoop Khatry, Chief Legal Officer has tendered his resignation from the services of the Company with effect from close of business hours on 3rd July, 2025 due to personal reasons," according to the company’s exchange filing.

