UAE's Ducab Metals Plans to Double Exports to India in 2025 Under CEPA

New Delhi: UAE-headquartered metal manufacturer Ducab Metals Business is doubling down on India--one of its fastest-growing markets.

Currently contributing 25 per cent of its global exports, India is central to the company's expansion strategy, with plans to scale it up under the India-UAE Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) in 2025, the company said in a statement Monday.

Ducab Metals Business said it achieved a 12 per cent revenue growth in 2024 globally, with projections indicating a 15 per cent increase in 2025.

In terms of volume, the company said that it recorded a four per cent growth in 2024 globally, with an estimated 21 per cent surge in 2025, driven by expanding market demand and strategic business initiatives.

India-UAE Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) was signed on February 18, 2022, and it came into effect on May 1, 2022. India and UAE target USD 100 billion in non-oil trade by 2030.

Ducab Metals Business asserts that it is the only company in the MENA (Middle East-North Africa) region producing both copper and aluminium, making it a key partner for India's energy, automotive, packaging, and healthcare industries.

Commenting on India business, Mohamed Al Ahmedi, CEO, Ducab Metals Business, said: "India is a powerhouse of industrial growth, and DMB is committed to being a key enabler of this progress. With rapid infrastructure expansion, increasing demand for sustainable materials, and a thriving manufacturing sector, India presents a tremendous opportunity for us to not just grow, but to innovate and contribute to the country's economic success."

The company is confident about its India business, which is further reinforced by its recent strategic acquisition of GIC Magnet, a UAE-based manufacturer.

Ducab Metal Business has a production capacity of 300,000 tonnes per annum. It produces high-quality ETP copper rods, flexible cables, wires and overhead conductors for the electrical industry.

The products are exported to more than 75 countries across the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Europe, and the Americas.

Ducab Metals Business is a provider of copper and aluminium solutions. (ANI)