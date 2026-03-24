Two LPG ships carrying 92,600 tonnes LPG on way to India from Hormuz: Govt

New Delhi, March 24 (IANS) The government on Tuesday said that two LPG carriers, Pine Gas and Jag Vasant, have safely crossed the Strait of Hormuz and are on their way to India.

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Rajesh Kumar Sinha, Special Secretary, Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, said during an inter-ministerial briefing that the Pine Gas vessel will arrive at New Mangalore port on March 27, which carries 45,000 metric tonnes of LPG.

“Jag Vasant will arrive at Kandla port on March 26, carrying 47,600 metric tonnes of LPG. Twenty Indian-flagged vessels remain to the west of the Strait of Hormuz,” Sinha informed.

Earlier, ship-tracking data showed that the vessels Jag Vasant and Pine Gas were moving through the strategically important Strait of Hormuz after receiving approval for safe passage. A full transit through the Strait of Hormuz typically takes around 14 hours, as per reports.

The development comes at a time when the Strait, a key global route for oil and gas shipments, has been severely affected by rising tensions following US and Israeli strikes in the region late February.

Jag Vasant loaded LPG from Kuwait, while Pine Gas picked up its cargo from Ruwais in the UAE. They had remained stuck in the region due to the tensions before now being allowed to move.

Earlier this month, two other Indian-flagged LPG carriers successfully completed similar journeys through the Strait.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday emphasised the government’s plans and measures to insulate citizens from global oil shocks while highlighting the Centre’s endeavour to keep the global energy supply routes intact and operational.

Briefing the Rajya Sabha on the West Asia crisis, PM Modi made a strong pitch for self-reliance in every sector, including global fuel transportation and maritime corridors.

“Atmanirbharta is the only solution to insulate the country and countrymen from global shocks. Presently, about 90 per cent of Indian trade is carried out on foreign ships, making us dependent on foreign players,” he said.

Stating that such dependence only aggravates the situation in the face of any global conflict or war, the Prime Minister said that the government is on course to raise 'Made in India' ships at a whopping sum of Rs 70,000 crore.

--IANS

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