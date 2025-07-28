TTK Prestige’s Q1 net profit falls 37.1 pc

Mumbai, July 28 (IANS) Pressure cookers maker TTK Prestige Limited on Wednesday reported a decline of approximately 37.1 per cent year-on-year (YoY) in its consolidated net profit to Rs 25.62 crore, compared to Rs 40.79 crore in the same quarter previous fiscal (Q1 FY25).

However, the revenue of the kitchen appliances manufacturer increased by approximately 3.57 per cent YoY to Rs 609 crore, compared to Rs 588 crore in Q1 FY25, according to its stock exchange filing.

While the topline showed modest growth, the company faced pressure on the operational front.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) dropped sharply from Rs 65 crore to Rs 41 crore.

The EBITDA margin also fell significantly to 6.7 per cent from 11.1 per cent last year -- reflecting a notable dip in operating profitability.

Following the result announcement, shares of TTK Prestige were trading at Rs 635, up Rs 4.25 or 0.67 per cent from the previous close of Rs 630.75.

During the day, the stock touched a high of Rs 640 and a low of Rs 621.10. The company’s market capitalisation stood at Rs 8,690 crore, and its price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio was recorded at 77.77.

The company currently offers a dividend yield of 0.94 per cent, with a quarterly dividend payout of Rs 1.49 per share.

Over the past 52 weeks, the stock has seen a high of Rs 1,025 and a low of Rs 582.45.

In last five days, the shares were up by Rs 2.85 or 0.45 per cent. In last one month, it has delivered a positive return of Rs 10.7 or 1.71 per cent.

However, in last six months, the shares of TTK Prestige were down by Rs 101.1 or 13.73 per cent. On year-to-date (YTD) basis, the share dropped by Rs 169.85 or 21.08 per cent.

The drop in share price widened in one year. It has given a negative return of Rs 270.05 or 29.84 per cent in past one year.

TTK Prestige Limited is an Indian company that manufactures kitchen appliances and cookware, under the "Prestige" and "Judge" brand. The company is best known for its pressure cookers.

The company, founded in 1955 as TT Private Limited, began manufacturing pressure cookers in 1959 in collaboration with the UK’s Prestige Group. It went public in 1994.

--IANS

pk