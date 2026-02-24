True benefit of AI to come only when it is multilingual: Amitabh Kant

New Delhi, Feb 24 (IANS) Former NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant on Tuesday said that the true benefit of artificial intelligence (AI) will come only when it is multilingual, capable of understanding and communicating in many languages, including local and international ones.

Speaking to the media on the sidelines of the launch of his book, titled 'Smarter Than the Storm’, the former G20 Sherpa said that in the future, India aims to be at the forefront of emerging technologies.

A key focus of the book is the role of artificial intelligence and emerging technologies in shaping future-ready economies and governance systems.

“What is essential now is to make this (AI) compatible with renewable energy or modular systems, including solar, wind and clean energy. Secondly, optimisation is necessary. With proper guidance on software, it can be made efficient,” Kant noted.

Co-author Siddharth Sinha said that the Government of India, through the IndiaAI mission, is democratising access to computing and data sets.

The recently concluded ‘India AI Impact Summit’ has also brought the country onto the global AI map.

“Because the innovation that's going to transform and answer your queries insofar as how we solve for social sectors is concerned, that's going to come from the grassroots level,” he said at the book launch event.

Sinha further stated that you can use AI to do everything, from predicting floods and wildfires to making data centres even more efficient, and even tracking wildfires.

“But at the same time, AI has its own sort of imprint in terms of the energy that it consumes,” he mentioned.

The book offers a forward-looking blueprint for decision-makers operating in an increasingly unpredictable global order.

It brings together insights on climate action, AI-led innovation, governance reform, and economic strategy, positioning the book as essential reading for business leaders, policymakers, entrepreneurs, and change-makers.

