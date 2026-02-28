Tripura records 332 pc surge in floriculture area in 7 years

​Agartala, Feb 28 (IANS) Tripura has witnessed a remarkable 332 per cent increase in the area under floriculture over the past seven years, with farmers earning higher returns as the state government steps up initiatives to promote floriculture, Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Minister Ratan Lal Nath said on Saturday. ​

The Minister said that since the 2018-19 financial year, flower cultivation in the state has expanded significantly due to rising demand and better price realisation in local markets. ​

He noted that floriculture has emerged as a highly profitable sector, offering farmers an opportunity to diversify from traditional crops. ​

Highlighting India’s position in global agriculture, he said the country ranks second in flower cultivation and has now emerged as a leader in paddy production. ​

Nath emphasised that while floriculture cannot be practised everywhere, it offers one of the highest income potentials among agricultural activities. ​

“Earlier, many farmers in areas like Bishalgarh were engaged in vegetable farming. Now, they are shifting to flower cultivation for better returns. Our government aims to make people self-reliant and generate employment at the grassroots level. Flowers are not only used for decoration but also for producing natural colours for Holi, medicines and perfumes. The demand remains consistently high,” Nath said. ​

The Minister pointed out that Tripura’s fertile soil, adequate rainfall and subtropical climate provide ideal conditions for cultivating a wide range of flowers. ​

Traditional varieties such as marigold, gladiolus and rose continue to dominate the conventional floriculture market, with their cultivated area increasing by 60 per cent since 2018-19. ​

At the same time, Tripura has made significant progress in high-tech floriculture. Crops like anthurium, orchid and gerbera are now being successfully grown under protected cultivation. The area under high-tech floriculture has increased by 124 per cent during the period. ​

According to the Minister, farmers cultivating flowers on 200 square metres of land are earning an average monthly profit of over Rs 10,000. The strong local demand ensures growers receive remunerative prices. ​

To strengthen the sector, the state government has established an arcadium measuring 400 sq m and a hardening centre measuring 400 sq m at Badharghat garden in West Tripura district. ​

Special initiatives have also been undertaken to promote high-quality flower cultivation in unused fields, ensuring a timely supply of quality planting materials to farmers at affordable rates. ​

The newly inaugurated facility has been named the Centre of Floriculture and Landscaping. A total of Rs 4.50 crore has been spent on its construction with assistance from the Public Works Department. ​

Additionally, a Centre of Excellence on Flowers is being developed at Lembuchara, spanning 65 kani of land, through a joint initiative of the Centre and the state government. ​

The project will focus on cultivating orchids, anthurium, gerbera, rose, chrysanthemum and various ornamental leafy plants. It will also provide training and supply high-quality seedlings to farmers at reasonable prices. ​

The Minister expressed hope that these initiatives would further strengthen Tripura’s position as an emerging floriculture hub and help the state achieve new milestones in flower production. ​

--IANS

sc/dan